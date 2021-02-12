‘Buried by the Bernards’ is as unconventional a reality show as the quirky family that it follows. The Bernards in Memphis run a funeral home that helps grieving families say goodbye to their loved ones. What sets this show apart is the comic tone that one would not expect from a family that experiences death on a day-to-day basis.

The executive producers of the show are Scott Sternberg and Ian Gelfand. Initially released in February 2021, the show introduces us to real people who are bound to catch your attention, be it Debbie, the self-proclaimed boss, or the one-of-a-kind Uncle Kevin. After watching season 1, are you wondering if there will be a second season? Let’s take a look!

Buried by the Bernards Season 2 Release Date

‘Buried by the Bernards’ season 1 premiered on February 12, 2021, on Netflix. Season 1 consists of eight episodes that run for 23-26 minutes each.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here is what we know. There is no news regarding whether or not the show is being renewed for a second installment. However, it seems to have the edge over other reality shows because something like this has never been covered on television. Making a comic-toned reality show based on a family that runs a funeral home would not have crossed anyone’s mind had it not been for the Bernard family. The way the show portrays them is who they are in real life.

The season ends on a heart-warming note as the family enjoys dinner together. Ryan and Debbie have worked out their differences, and Raegan decides to go to college in Memphis so she can stay with her family. The neatly wrapped season 1 seems to be the end of the series. Moreover, Netflix has been expanding its catalog of documentary series and reality shows to attract a wider pool of subscribers. Some of these are shows like ‘The Surgeon’s Cut,’ ‘Spycraft,’ ‘History of Swear Words,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ and ‘Dating Around.’

Taking into consideration that it is more profitable to release a new series than continue one, it seems unlikely that the show will be back for its second run. However, if the series meets the renewal criteria for Netflix, we may get a second season. If the show is renewed in 2021, we can expect ‘Buried by the Bernards’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Buried by the Bernards Season 2 Cast

Ryan Bernard is the owner of the R. Bernard Funeral Services. His family works with him to run the funeral home, which includes his uncle, Kevin Miller, and his mother, Debbie. Ryan’s two daughters Deja and Raegan, are also part of the business and feature in the show.

Others who feature in the series are Corey and Tavion. Corey is Deja’s boyfriend and the father of her newborn daughter, whereas Tavion is an assistant at the funeral home who has always dreamt of working as a mortician. If the show returns for season 2, we will most likely see all of them again.

What Can Buried by the Bernards Season 2 be About?

The close-knit family is the backbone of R. Bernard Funeral Services, and each member contributes in whichever way they can. The producers wanted to keep the show focused on the family dynamics and not the business, although their work is a significant part of their lives.

The business gained fame in 2018 when their TV commercial went viral. The advertisement shows a man (Kevin Miller) sitting up in his coffin and demanding to be taken to R. Bernard Funeral Home. This was followed by introducing their drive-through service, which allows families to pay respect to their loved ones through a window outside the building. Although it was not taken very seriously at first, this particular service has become extremely relevant, especially in times of COVID- 19.

The series follows the family as they celebrate personal milestones such as the birth of Deja’s daughter and Raegan zeroing down on a college. Ryan and Debbie often lock horns over who is boss, while Kevin helps Raegan prepare to take over and run the business with Deja one day. If the show is renewed, we may see another few months in the lives of the Bernard family as they do their best to offer affordable funeral services in Memphis.

