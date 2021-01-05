Fox decided to kick off the New Year by releasing the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom, ‘Call Me Kat,’ on January 3, 2021. This adaptation of the award-winning BBC series ‘Miranda’ follows the titular single woman named Kat, who lives in an apartment above her cat cafe. Kat is quirky, an extrovert, and yet, socially anxious. The premiere episode follows the protagonist when she is invited to one of her friends’ vow renewal ceremony. But she faces a significant dilemma. She can attend the event with someone she is seriously dating.

However, Kat has forever been single and had previously asked her friend Phil to be her plus one since he had always wanted to visit the Brown Hotel in Louisville. She does not wish to break her promise and takes him along. But when she pretends that he is her boyfriend, nobody believes her. This leads Kat to have a confrontation with her mom, and she later explains that she does not want anybody in order to be happy. In another scene, we also meet Kat’s college crush, Max. He takes up the position of the new bartender at the bar next to Kat’s café. He invites her for dinner, and she happily accepts.

The premiere proves that ‘Call Me Kat’ is a simple story, and yet, it is the charismatic performances of the actors that make the show really interesting. There is additionally this element of the fourth wall. Kat regularly breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience to share a quip or a one-liner. That being said, after a satisfactory premiere, ‘Call Me Kat’ is now gearing up to release its second episode. So, let’s get started with the details.

Call Me Kat Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Call Me Kat’ episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ PT and 8 pm CT on Fox. New episodes will drop every week on the same day and time.

Call Me Kat Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Double Date.’ In the episode, Kat’s mom, Sheila, sets her daughter up on a blind date with someone. However, Kat’s crush from college, Max, has other plans. On the same night, he asks her to be his karaoke partner at The Middle C. In Kat’s cafe, her employee Randi confronts a customer, Daniel (played by guest star Lamorne Morris), who never gives tips.

Where to Stream Call Me Kat Episode 2 Online?

The best way to catch the latest episodes of ‘Call Me Kat’ live and without any spoilers is to tune in to Fox at 9 pm ET every Thursday night. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Fox’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, the show is also streaming on Hulu.

