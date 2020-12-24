It has been a strange year and an equally weird festive season. And the only thing that is keeping us sane is the fictional world of tv and digital platforms. Well, to give us some more respite in these troubling times, here is a great piece of news. ‘Call the Midwife’ is gearing up to drop a Holiday Special, an episode that has been dubbed as a part of the 10th season by Wikipedia. So, do you wish to know what this festive episode has in store for fans? Well, you have reached the right place!

Call The Midwife Holiday Special Release Date And Time

‘Call the Midwife’ Holiday Special will premiere on December 25, 2020, on PBS at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The episode spans a runtime of 90 minutes. In the UK, the episode will be released on the same date, i.e Christmas, at 7.40 pm on BBC One.

Where to Stream Call The Midwife Holiday Special Online?

Viewers in the US can catch the Holiday Special by tuning into their tv screens at the aforementioned time slot — provided they have a cable subscription for PBS. Otherwise, one can also catch the episode on the PBS official website. UK audiences have the option to check out the episode on BBC One. Live-streaming, cable-free services that host ‘Call the Midwife’ are Directv and YouTube TV. You can also buy or rent episodes and seasons on Amazon Prime Video. The show is also streaming on Netflix.

Call The Midwife Holiday Special Spoilers

BBC One has outlined a detailed official synopsis for the Holiday Special that reads as follows: “This year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to the hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.”

This 90-minute special episode is packed with the festive spirit, tears, emotions, and heartfelt warmth. Filmed under the strangest circumstances, the episode also marks the return of an earlier character, Gloria Venables. And from whatever we can gauge from the teasers making the rounds, the story is set to bring in the waterworks. So remember to keep your tissues handy! Check out what star Stephen McGann had to say about the episode:

Today the #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special script arrived in my inbox. So, of course, I’ve just spent the late afternoon laughing, and then weeping, and then laughing a bit more, and then weeping again… Lord, it is SO GOOD to be back. Can’t wait for you to see this. xx — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 21, 2020

Call The Midwife Holiday Special Preview

You can check out the official preview for the much-awaited episode below!

