Created by Kari Lizer, ‘Call Your Mother ‘delineates the story of Jean Raines (Kyra Sedgwick), who sets off to Los Angeles to be with her two kids – Jackie (Rachel Sennott), and Freddie (Joey Bragg). The children are not quite amused as their lives are inconsiderably intruded upon. Yet, with time, they realize that their mother is an integral part of their lives, and therefore, they might need her more than they let on. After a small delay in its expected release in 2020 with another sitcom titled ‘Black-ish’ filling in instead, the show is finally hitting the screen. Here’s everything we know about the first season!

Call Your Mother Season 1 Release Date

‘Call Your Mother’ season 1 premieres on January 13, 2021, at 9:30/8:30c on ABC. The series was initially called ‘My Village’, but AMC greenlit the show on May 21, 2020, and it was re-titled as ‘Call Your Mother’. The show follows a weekly pattern airing one episode every Wednesday, and every installment has a runtime of 30 minutes.

ABC's new comedy series #CallYourMother premieres Wednesday at 9:30|8:30! This mom has a lot of wisdom (and socks) to give. pic.twitter.com/QrjIyeNlEk — Call Your Mother (@callyourmother) January 11, 2021

Call Your Mother Cast: Who is in it?

‘Call Your Mother’ introduces Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, an empty nest parent who re-establishes her presence in her children’s lives. She is universally lauded for her role as Brenda on TNT’s ‘The Closer’. Comedian and actress Rachel Sennott appears as Jean’s eldest child, Jackie Raines, an intellectual being who uses her head as her sole guide.

Joey Bragg portrays Freddie Raines, Jean’s bright and accomplished son with whom she shares a deep relationship. He is recognized for his appearance as Joey in the Disney Channel series ‘Liv and Maddie’. Other cast members comprise Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia, Jackie Seiden as Cheryl, Sherrie Shepherd as Sharon, and Austin Crute as Lane.

Call Your Mother Plot: What is it About?

‘Call Your Mother’ is based on the premise of an empty nester Jean Raines, who has two children – Jackie and Freddie, putting up in Los Angeles, which is a thousand miles away from the protective surveillance of their mother. Jackie is her elder child, who has high standards for everything and everyone. She also has a biting sense of humor that shows itself in place of sensitivity and emotion. Freddie, on the other hand, is kinder. He works as a developer for video games and is committed to his girlfriend, Celia. He is also much closer to Jean.

The children, curating worlds that don’t involve their mother, have established strict boundaries between the two parties, thereby blocking Jean from social media and not answering her messages on time. Jean, feeling desolated, decides to plant herself in their world and moves to Los Angeles, where the children live. Jackie and Freddie are distressed at having their lives disrupted by her uninvited appearance. But as the plot unfolds, they sense her indispensability as a mother. Jean also has a best friend, Sharon, who keeps her grounded.

