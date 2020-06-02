The adults are ready for their trip down memory lane, coupled with some unadulterated fun at ‘Camp Getaway.’ The titular camp is situated in the Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut and caters to children throughout the week. However, over the weekends, it becomes a haven for adults looking to blow off some steam. The counselors help the people mingle before making themselves scarce. However, they have an eye for socializing as well.

We have seen Nile get in trouble for escorting the ladies who wanted to go skinny dipping, and the last episode witnesses the fallout from the Singles Weekend at the camp. It has been an eventful time with Gavin joining the counselors. He swiftly takes Adam’s spot as the resident Casanova, and you can bet there will be some drama surrounding Gavin’s dalliances. Curious to find out what goes down in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming episode. You can also expect some spoilers from us.

Camp Getaway Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Camp Getaway’ Episode 6 is slated to be released on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10/9C. The upcoming episode is titled “Labor Day Pains.”

Where to Stream Camp Getaway Online?

‘Camp Getaway’ is on Bravo TV. Therefore, you can easily watch the series with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, just head to the Bravo TV site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them. You can check out the show on Fubo TV.

Camp Getaway Episode 6 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode makes the apparent play on the pain that comes from giving birth or going into labor. In this case, the trouble comes from a high maintenance guest who visits the camp over the Labor Day weekend. The individual keeps the counselors on their toes. Will the counselors handle the guest as deftly as they have always done? Or will things start to fall apart at our favorite camp? Only time will tell.

Gavin stirs up trouble as he puts himself between Adam and Sophia’s budding romance. Nile and Glen decide that they will come together to pull off one last prank. Will Gavin and Adam have a falling out? Is Nile leaving? The upcoming episode is sure to answer this and more.

Camp Getaway Episode 5 Recap:

The episode is titled “All’s Claire in Camp and War.” We see that matters become more frantic when friends from the Miss USA pageant show up to the camp. They expect Neely to deliver the perfect camp experience, which is easier said than done. Elsewhere, Glen and Nile’s relationship takes a hit after a prank goes wrong.

Claire is understaffed and gets mad at the camp coordinator. Perhaps cracks are beginning to show in the well-oiled machinery that the counselors operate. However, at ‘Camp Getaway,’ the people are always willing to go above and beyond to ensure everyone has a good time, and they come through in this episode as well.

