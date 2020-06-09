‘Camp Getaway’ is on Bravo TV. Therefore, you can easily watch the series with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, just head to the Bravo TV site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them. You can check out the show on Fubo TV.

Camp Getaway Episode 7 Spoilers:

Things are about to get hectic for people at Camp Getaway as the crew is tasked with helping to pull off a summer wedding. With so many things that could go wrong, can the counselors deliver the perfect wedding ceremony? Either way, nerves are bound to be frayed as they work under a deadline. Meanwhile, an epic meltdown forces David to reconsider Glen’s future at the camp. As tensions between Monica and Neely start to boil, one is afraid that things might bubble over.

Camp Getaway Episode 6 Recap:

The episode is titled “Labor Day Pains” as the counselors have to deal with the worst kind of visitor one could ask for. Yes, a high maintenance guest keeps the people on their toes. While expecting a fair return for one’s money is reasonable, some people tend to nitpick, making the stay unpleasurable for everyone. Labor Day is not quite as fun as people expect.

Nile and Glen come together to pull off one last prank, and the latter seems to be a little on edge, emotionally. Meanwhile, Gavin’s role as the trouble-stirring Casanova is confirmed as he inserts himself in Adam and Sophia’s budding romance. The counselor might just jeopardize the peace at camp, but Gavin has been playing fast and loose ever since he arrived. We just might see a blowout between Adam and Gavin, who is not likely to appreciate the latter having designs on Sophia. Overall, the episode doesn’t hold back on the drama we have come to expect from the Bravo TV series.

Read More: Best Netflix Survival Shows