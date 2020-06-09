News

Preview: Camp Getaway Episode 7

Shuvrajit Das BiswasShuvrajit Das Biswas
June 9, 2020
3 min read
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail

Camp Getaway‘ is the ideal place for kids over the week, and a haven for adults over the weekend. Nestled in the Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut, the camp offers adventures, social interactions, alcohol, and drama. The season has started well with the counselors introducing the visitors to each other and a few of them have hit it off.

Being a reality show, there’s a fair amount of troublesome situations like Nile, the counselor, who shirks his duty to go skinny dipping with some women in the dark. He’s appropriately taken to task and even feels threatened by Gavin, the new counselor. Meanwhile, the latter is quite the Casanova and has started stirring up trouble. Curious to find out what happens in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information on the upcoming installment. We will also tell you when and where to watch it.

Camp Getaway Episode 7 Release Date

‘Camp Getaway’ Episode 7 is slated to release on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10/9C. The upcoming episode is titled “Til Camp Do Us Part.”

Where to Stream Camp Getaway Online?

SPONSORED LINKS

Suggested For You

News Richy Maria Jacob

Where is Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. Today?
News Kriti Mehrotra

Is Jo Koy Married? Does He Have Kids?
News Richy Maria Jacob

Where is Christopher Tapp Today?
News Shuvrajit Das Biswas

How Much Does Camp Getaway Cost?
© 2020 Cinemaholic Inc. All rights reserved.