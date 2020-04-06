Reality shows often leave one wishing for more: more money, more fame, or more fun. ‘Camp Getaway’ is a Bravo reality series that makes one yearn for the latter the most. Unlike conventional reality shows, ‘Camp Getaway’ has a pretty unique premise. The Bravo show revolves around the staff of the titular summer camp for adults. While guests of the camp seek to de-stress over the weekend at Camp Getaway, the camp’s employees are the ones that make the fun possible. They are responsible for taking care of the guests’ often-eccentric demands. Despite having varying experience, the staff members connect over the love for their lifestyle that allows them to have some fun of their own after the guests leave.

Where is Camp Getaway Filmed?

‘Camp Getaway’ is a reality television series whose central premise, as mentioned earlier, revolves around the employees of a summer camp meant for adults. It is certainly a unique concept for a reality show but makes one wonder whether such a place exists, in all its glory, in reality. The setting of the show is sure to implant wishful weekend goals in viewers’ minds. Hence, it is natural for one to wonder where ‘Camp Getaway” is filmed. But is Camp Getaway a real place? If so, where is it located?

Connecticut

Viewers would be delighted to know that the summer camp for adults depicted on ‘Camp Getaway’ is an actual place that anyone can visit. If it wasn’t, ‘Camp Getaway’ wouldn’t really be a reality show.

Camp Getaway is promoted as a show that is set at a place that shares its name with the series’ title. However, the actual place where the Bravo reality series is set and filmed at is Club Getaway. Club Getaway is located on 59 S Kent Road in Kent, Connecticut. “Club Getaway is just 90 minutes from New York by car or Getaway bus and 2½ hours from Boston,” according to the summer camp’s official Facebook page.

Club Getaway is marketed as a “beautiful and rustic weekend resort” where adults can engage in numerous sports and activities. Have a look at the following promotional video to get an idea of the kind of place Club Getaway is:

Club Getaway is situated near the Berkshire Mountains and offers adults a chance to socialize, dine, drink and dance. One can enjoy archery, rafting, or various other activities. Moreover, visitors have praised its delicious food in particular. One of the Google reviewers, for instance, said, “I went to the LGBT weekend and I’m absolutely returning next year. The food is delicious, the cabins feel rustic but have all modern amenities, and there are so many activities I couldn’t keep up!”

