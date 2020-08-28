‘Canada’s Drag Race’ returned once again this week and we saw another epic elimination. Now, only three queens remain to battle it out in the grand finale! Yes, you heard us right. The show’s inaugural outing is all set to wrap up next week. One queen will take home the huge cash prize of $1,00,000 while getting a year of hotel stays (courtesy of Hilton), and the coveted title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar”! So what can we expect from the concluding episode of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’? Let’s get started!

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ finale will premiere on September 3, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 10 Spoilers

The finale is called ‘U Wear It Well’, which will be graced by Traci Melchor as the guest host. The main challenge tasks the queens (Rita, Priyanka, and Scarlett) to write, record, and perform verses for a new remix of a RuPaul single. The episode will also showcase the eliminated queens making a comeback for a bish sesh!

Where to Watch Canada’s Drag Race Episode 10 Online?

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airs new episodes precisely at the same time, in both the US and Canada. ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 10 will release at the above-mentioned time on both Crave and WOW Presents Plus. If you have a cable subscription, you can catch the episodes on TV or watch them online on the official websites, following the television premiere. In Canada, another option is to watch the show on OUTtvGO.

On the US cable network Logo, as well as, on VH1, episodes will drop every Monday at the above time slot. However, with a Logo or VH1 subscription, you will be four weeks behind the audience watching the show on Crave or WOW. For American fans, there are a few cable-free, live-streaming services where you can stream the released episodes. The most popular options are Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 9 Recap

In episode 9, we witness Priyanka feeling pretty confident since her biggest competitor Lemon was eliminated last week. However, Scarlett is worried as she is the only queen without a challenge win. Stacey enters the ‘werkroom’ and explains the week’s mini-challenge. The girls need to partake in a screen test with guest comedy writer Sabrina Jalees. Sabrina tasks the queens to audition for a fictional role in a fictional musical-comedy as a national anthem singer from Canada. Rita is declared as the winner in this round.

For the maxi challenge, the girls have to partake in a drag race ball, called ‘The Snow Ball’. They need to walk the runway in three separate categories: Executive Holiday Party Realness, Icy Walk of Shame, and Ice Queen Eleganza. The next day, the ladies meet Michelle Visage, who is serving as the guest host for the ball. After the panel’s deliberation and critiques, it is clear that only one queen deserves the win — Scarlett!

Priyanka is safe while Rita and Jimbo land at the bottom. The two are asked to lip-sync to Tegan and Sara’s ‘Closer’. Rita’s performance is laced with humor and sensuality while Jimbo is a bit stiff. In the end, the decision is pretty clear. Rita secures her place in the finale while Jimbo says her farewell.

