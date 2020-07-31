The drama in the debut season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ is getting intense with each episode. In the latest episode, the judges – model Stacey McKenzie, television star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Brooke Lynn Hytes – feast their eyes to the fierce looks the queens serve on the runway, while backstage in the werkroom, the queens have a problem mixing up. The race to be ‘Canada’s First Drag Superstar’ is on, with Rita Baga taking the lead with the maximum number of wins.

The queens have set their eyes on the cash prize of $100,000, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to take it home. Don’t forget to check out the recap of the latest episode at the end! In case you’re looking for the release date and streaming details of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 6, we might be able to help out.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Episode 6 will premiere on August 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Where to Watch Canada’s Drag Race Episode 5 Online?

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airs new episodes precisely at the same time, in both the US and Canada. ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 5 will release at the above-mentioned time on both Crave and WOW Presents Plus. If you have a cable subscription, you can catch the episodes on TV or watch them online on the official websites, following the television premiere. In Canada, another option is to watch the show on OUTtvGO.

On the US cable network Logo, as well as, on VH1, episodes will drop every Monday at the above time slot. However, with a Logo or VH1 subscription, you will be four weeks behind the audience watching the show on Crave or WOW. For American fans, there are a few cable-free, live-streaming services where you can stream the released episodes. The most popular options are Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 5 Recap

In the episode, the queens discuss the shocking elimination of Tynomi after losing to Ilona in the lip-sync battle. Priyanka realizes that if she pulls up their socks, she can be the reigning queen of the season. The next day, as Ilona confesses that she felt like walking away after Tynomi’s elimination, Priyanka slams Ilona by accusing her of using the victim card. Later, Brooke Lynn announces the shade-throwing mini-challenge, ‘Reading Is Fundamental. All the queens perform well but Rita and Lemon knock it out of the park with their respective shades, and Lemon is declared the winner.

Next, in the ‘Snatch Game,’ we get to witness the queens’ improvisation skills as they produce hilarious impressions of celebrities ranging from Mariah Carey, Joan Rivers, Edith Piaf, JoJo Siwa to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Priyanka puts forward, a dull and bland game despite being the most confident queen in the werkroom. On the other hand, Lemon, Jimbo and Rita give their best shot. For the runway round, the queens work on the theme ‘Night of a Thousand Celines,’ and showcase a mix palette of recreations of the iconic Celine Dion, right from the Oscars to the Met Gala.

After a lot of back and forth, the judges choose Jimbo as the winner, putting Kiara and Priyanka in the bottom. The two queens pull out all stops while performing to Celine Dion‘s ‘I Drove All Night.’ Priyanka gives an emotionally-charged performance, while Kiara utilizes the entire stage and moves every part of her body to impress the judges and stay in the competition for another week. In the end, the judges ask Kiara to sashay away, blessing Priyanka with another chance.

