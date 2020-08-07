You may think that you have seen it all when it comes to reality tv. But have you turned your gaze northward toward ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ yet? If not, better late than never. The flashy show, featuring Stacey McKenzie, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Brooke Lynn Hytes as the jury members, kicked off on July 2, 2020. And since then, there has been no looking back.

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ continues to deliver one of the wildest rides ever! Last week, eight remaining queens participated in the iconic ‘Snatch Game’ challenge. Jimbo won the maxi challenge while Kiara had to suffer a deafening loss. Well, the 6th episode that dropped this week, features even more drama. We will cover its details later. In case you’re looking for the release date and streaming details of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 7, we might be able to help out.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Episode 7 will premiere on August 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Where to Watch Canada’s Drag Race Episode 7 Online?

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airs new episodes precisely at the same time, in both the US and Canada. ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 7 will release at the above-mentioned time on both Crave and WOW Presents Plus. If you have a cable subscription, you can catch the episodes on TV or watch them online on the official websites, following the television premiere. In Canada, another option is to watch the show on OUTtvGO.

On the US cable network Logo, as well as, on VH1, episodes will drop every Monday at the above time slot. However, with a Logo or VH1 subscription, you will be four weeks behind the audience watching the show on Crave or WOW. For American fans, there are a few cable-free, live-streaming services where you can stream the released episodes. The most popular options are Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, we meet the seven queens left in the race. Jeffrey meets the queens in the werkroom and informs them about this week’s mini-challenge, and here, the winner is Lemon! Now, we get ready for the maxi challenge. Jeffrey tells the queens that they need to star in, write, and direct a late-night law firm tv commercial spoof. Lemon is given the option to pick two teams of two and one team of three. Lemon chooses Priyanka and pairs up Scarlett and Ilona Verley & Jimbo, BOA, and Rita Baga.

When Stacey checks up on the girls, she praises Lemon and Priyanka’s work but calls out BOA for missing her lines and cues. She is also impressed with Scarlett and Ilona. Next, we have the week’s runway category ‘Canada Tux-she-do’. While Scarlett opens with an 80s inspired look, Ilona is clad in a full bodysuit. BOA sports huge wings, Jimbo shows off a denim jumpsuit, Rita wears a punk rock dress, Priyanka also dons a bodysuit, and Lemon is seen in a babydoll.

The jury eventually singles out BOA as she was not comfy in her wings and neither good enough in her spoof video. Time for the results! Rita is the winner and Jimbo and Scarlett are safe. BOA, Lemon and Ilona land at the bottom three. Ilona and BOA have the lowest scores and they are asked to lip-sync to Alessia Cara‘s ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’. Although both of the performances are below standard, the panel decides that BOA should be eliminated.

