Last week, in ‘Canada’s Drag Race’, the six remaining queens participated in an RPDR pageant, ‘Miss Loose Jaw’. Lemon was the overall winner while Priyanka and Ilona Verley landed at the bottom. Priyanka was able to prove that she is a master in lip-sync and Ilona had to leave the show. Well, the 8th episode that dropped this week, features even more drama. We will cover its details later. In case you’re looking for the release date and streaming details of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 9, we might be able to help out.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Episode 9 will premiere on August 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Where to Watch Canada’s Drag Race Episode 9 Online?

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ airs new episodes precisely at the same time, in both the US and Canada. ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ episode 9 will release at the above-mentioned time on both Crave and WOW Presents Plus. If you have a cable subscription, you can catch the episodes on TV or watch them online on the official websites, following the television premiere. In Canada, another option is to watch the show on OUTtvGO.

On the US cable network Logo, as well as, on VH1, episodes will drop every Monday at the above time slot. However, with a Logo or VH1 subscription, you will be four weeks behind the audience watching the show on Crave or WOW. For American fans, there are a few cable-free, live-streaming services where you can stream the released episodes. The most popular options are Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Canada’s Drag Race Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, we learn that the week’s mini-challenge is a hand puppet show where each queen is required to throw shade at one of their competitors. While Lemon picks Priyanka’s puppet, Priyanka picks Lemon’s, Jimbo picks Scarlett’s, Scarlett picks Rita’s, and Rita gets Jimbo’s. Finally, Jeffrey announces Scarlett to be the winner.

In the maxi challenge, Jeffrey brings in five men from the Canadian foundation Rainbow Railroad and informs the queens that they are the subjects of the makeover challenge. The guys are: Elton from Jamaica, Rebal from Syria, Dennis from Uganda, Eka from Indonesia, and Rainer from Indonesia. Scarlett picks the pairs — Rainer and Rita, Eka and Jimbo, Dennis and herself, Rebal and Lemon, and Elton and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Elton walk the runway as Elektra, Scarlett and Dennis as Violet BoBo; Lemon and Rebal as Lime; Rita and Rainer as Tari Baga; and Jimbo and Eka as Bimbo. After the round, Rita and Lemon land at the bottom. In the lip-sync challenge, they are asked to perform to ‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette. While Lemon delivers a standard drag rendition to the song, Rita takes a more emotional approach. The judges finally decide that Rita is the winner while Lemon is asked to leave the competition.

