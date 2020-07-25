In February 2009, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ revolutionized drag culture by introducing a reality show that celebrates drag queens, into the world of mainstream entertainment. Since then, the show has spawned several international editions, including ‘Canada’s Drag Race.’ Also known as ‘Drag Race Canada,’ the reality series features several talented drag queens from the Great White North. In the competition, the queens participate in various challenges and serve fierce runway looks to impress the judges and become Canada’s Drag Superstar.

The judging panel comprises ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and model Stacey McKenzie, while media personality Traci Melchor exercises the hosting duties. Along with the title, the winner also earns a grand cash prize of CAD 100,000 ($71,381) and free stays at Hilton properties for a year. As fans of the show, many of you might be wondering: where is ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ filmed? Well, we are here to help you out in that regard.

Canada’s Drag Race Filming Locations

The show has received widespread recognition for the eccentric personalities and talent of the contestants, along with the signature Canadian sass and shade served by the queens of the north. It is a no-brainer that the show is shot in Canada. But where in Canada? You may ask. Well, here is the specific location where the reality series is filmed!

Hamilton, Ontario

Since the production unit, Blue Ant Studios, is from Ontario’s capital city, Toronto, many fans have been curious to know whether the show is filmed in the dynamic metropolis, Well, to cut right through the chase, let us reveal to you that the shooting of the series takes place in the port city of Hamilton, which is gradually becoming a hotspot for filming movies and television shows. A few internet users weighed in on Reddit to clear the confusion!

Hamilton is just a one-hour drive from Toronto, which saves ample travel time for the crew members and also explains why many queens on the show, hail from the 6ix. A fan echoed the same sentiment in a tweet!

Canada’s drag race is filmed in Hamilton so at least it’s a short walk home for basically everyone on it. — that ACAB danny (@KnownFaggot) July 10, 2020

A few Hamiltonians were not quite happy with the production team for not revealing the filming location beforehand. Check out the tweet from a disappointed fan of the show!

canada’s drag race was being filmed in hamilton this entire time and i had no idea ._. — #blacklivesmatter (@_fuckcali) July 10, 2020

Apart from being one of the top tourism destinations, Hamilton is also one of Canada’s leading industrial centers. It is often touted as The Ambitious City for its highly-skilled, welcoming, and diverse crowd. In the last few years, Hamilton has largely contributed to the film and television production in Ontario. It has served as a filming location of popular television shows like ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Locke and Key,’ ‘Run,’ ‘The Boys’ and movies such as ‘IT: Chapter Two,’ ‘Crimson Peak’ and ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,’ among others.

Read More: Where is RuPaul’s Drag Race Filmed?