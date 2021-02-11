‘Capitani’ is a crime drama series originally from Luxembourg (a small European country bordered by Belgium, France, and Germany), which found another place in Netflix’s ever-expanding list of entertaining TV shows. The series follows a detective named Luc Capitani, who heads up to the north of Luxembourg and enters a rural village where a teenage girl has mysteriously disappeared. The detective experiences an outrageous culture shock as he tries to settle in. He enlists local police officer Elsa Ley to help him out in his mission. As the popularity of foreign language shows is steadily increasing, people have shown tremendous interest in ‘Capitani,’ whose first season has successfully kicked off. If you’re already wondering about its future, here’s everything we know about ‘Capitani’ season 2.

Capitani Season 2 Release Date

‘Capitani’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 11, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of 12 episodes with a runtime of 24-32 minutes each. The story is filled with suspense, which keeps the viewers constantly engaged and occupied.

With regards to the second season, here’s everything we know. The filming for the next season is in the works and is scheduled to begin in the middle of March 2021. It will be filmed in Luxembourg City and the shooting is estimated to last for 12 weeks. However, it has not been confirmed whether Netflix will take it up. Yet, there is a high chance of its return on the streaming platform as Kai Finke, Netflix’s director of acquisitions and co-productions reassuringly said that the show would resonate with an international audience as well.

Thierry Faber who actually served as the showrunner for season 1, expressed his joy in seeing the show being sent out into a global platform. It has been a source of tremendous pride for him as he said that they’d continue to develop more projects. Since the filming of the next season has not even started, it might take a while. However, season 2 is reportedly scheduled to premiere on RTL (the show’s home network) in February 2022. Following that, we can expect ‘Capitani’ season 2 to release on Netflix sometime mid-2022.

Capitani Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Capitani’ is led by Luc Schiltz as Luc Capitani, a detective assigned to investigate the case of a missing girl. Schiltz is known for his roles in ‘The Brand New Testament,’ ‘Skin Walker’, and ‘Eng nei Zäit.’ Since he is the main character, his return for the next season is certain. Sophie Mousel portrays Elsa Ley, a local police officer who assists Capitani in his investigation. Mousel’s previous works include ‘Skin Walker,’ ‘City Hunter’ and ‘Blood Craft.’ Her return has not yet been confirmed.

Other cast members include Claude De Demo as Tessy Kinsch, Joe Dennenwald as Joe Mores, Konstantin Rommelfangen as Steve Weis, Jules Werner as Mick Engel, Jil Devresse as Jenny Engel, Julie Kieffer as Manon Boever, Brigitte Urhausen as Carla Pereira, among many more. Jis Devresse and Joe Dennenwald are expected to reprise their roles for the new season because their respective characters are integral to the plot. But nothing can be said about the rest of the cast since there hasn’t been any update regarding the same.

Capitani Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The story of ‘Capitani’ kicks off with the disappearance of a young girl whose case is to be investigated by a detective named Luc Capitani. He visits the rural village towards the north of Luxembourg, where the accident takes place. As he ventures into the depths of this mysterious case, other themes like politics, drugs, violence, and past life enter the picture. On top of that, the entire village is hiding secrets. All of this takes a toll on Capitani, who is on the brink of giving up. But he discovers the truth in the end and chooses not to disclose it to Joe, who ends up arresting him.

Season 2 will follow Capitani, who is aware of what happened during that unfateful night. His dynamic with Joe might be something to explore, as she seems adamant about finding the truth. It is hard to determine what Jenny might be up to, but the police will still be looking for answers.

