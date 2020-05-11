There has always been a craze regarding gangster movies. Martin Scorsese used the stories of gangsters to create a glorious career for himself. Over the years, gangster movies have also had a massive influence on the slang and style of the times. Filmmakers have concocted such characters out of their imagination, or they have relied on some of the most well-known criminals who had their names recorded in history owing to their notoriousness.

One such noted criminal was Al Capone. Known for being one of the most feared gangsters on his time, Capone’s life is full of so many twists and turns that you could focus on one part of it, and you’d have enough to make a feature-length film. Musicians, writers, and filmmakers have often used him either as a reference to create a new character or a validating presence in historical-fiction.

Josh Trank’s version of his story is different from the ones that you might have witnessed before. Starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, it traces the final years of the gangster’s life. Capone is portrayed on the verge of breaking down due to the various illnesses that have taken hold of his body and mind after serving 11-year sentence. As his condition deteriorates because of syphilis and dementia. His condition is reflected in his surroundings, and like his situation, the world around him seems to fall apart too. This made the filming locations a necessary part of the story. Here are all the places where ‘Capone’ has been shot:

Where was Capone Filmed?

‘Capone’ follows the later years of Al Capone’s life. It extends from his time in prison to the final years, which he spent at the comfort of his home. From Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in San Francisco to the Federal Correctional Institute at Terminal Island, from Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore to, finally, his home in Florida- the last fifteen years of his life took him through a lot of places.

When it came to filming all these scenes, the crew resorted to a different state. Instead of California, Maryland, and Florida, they found Louisiana to be most appropriate for recreating the story.

New Orleans, Louisiana

A good part of the film has been filmed in New Orleans. The crew was spotted filming on locations in various places all over the city. New Orleans has served as popular filming sight with a lot of films and TV shows using its locales in their stories. Titles like ‘American Horror Story’, ‘On Becoming A God In Central Florida’, ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’, ‘Green Book’, and ‘Girls Trip’, among others, have New Orleans as their filming credits.

Apart from this, the crew also filmed on location in Covington. As compared to New Orleans, Covington might not boast the same repertoire when it comes to filming locations, but it has seen its fair share of movie projects over the years. ‘The Highwaymen’, ‘I Love You Phillip Morris’, ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’, ‘The Lucky Ones’, and ‘Beautiful Creature’ are some of the movies that have used Covington as the background for their stories.

Read More: Best Movies Based on Real Life Gangsters