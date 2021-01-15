‘Carmen Sandiego’ chronicles the adventures of a red-cloaked vigilante Carmen Sandiego (Gina Rodriguez) who steals from thieves and gives away her exploits to the deprived. Based on a media franchise of the same name, it is partially an educational watch tailored to entertain younger audiences. She is supported by three other characters called Player (Finn Wolfhard), Zack (Michael Hawley), and Ivy (Abby Trott). Similar to Batman, her ways are not approved by the outside world. She is instead deemed as a mastermind capable of breaching security systems with classic skill and ease. Her heists are often flamboyant and flashy, which garners everybody’s attention. People were happy to see this admired character from the 1980s back on the screen. Because of its nostalgic elements, the critics appreciated the show. After a successful four-season run, fans are curious about the show’s renewal. Will there be a ‘Carmen Sandiego’ season 5? Here’s everything we know.

Carmen Sandiego Season 5 Release Date

‘Carmen Sandiego’ season 5 premiered on January 15, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 24 minutes each, except for the last episode extending by a minute. ‘Carmen Sandiego’ has dug out a soft corner in the hearts of both critics and audiences, which is why a positive confirmation for season 4 did not come as a shocker.

Fans had further pinned their hopes onto the possibility of another season. Unfortunately, on October 2, 2020, it was declared as the last one. A Twitter update posted by the official page on December 16, 2020, further reinstated its cancelation. With regards to the story, season 4 covered almost every angle. Carmen and her friends successfully defeat V.I.L.E., who are then put under A.C.M.E.’s supervision. Although Carmen seems to want to keep fighting the good fight, she eventually sets out on a journey to dig deeper into her past. She leaves behind a letter to Zack and Ivy revealing her final words to the pair. But after two years, crime befalls the city yet again, only to be taken care of by Carmen, who subsequently escapes into the night. The story at this moment meets its end.

To the end of the line. The fourth and final season of #CarmenSandiego premieres January 15, on @netflix! @netflixfamily pic.twitter.com/tAfTud5Hkf — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) December 16, 2020

As of now, ‘Carmen Sandiego’ season 5 stands officially canceled. Netflix has bid farewell to this beloved show constituting four seasons. The plot does not have any scope of revival, since it encountered a definite ending. But considering its popularity, it might in the future head towards a spin-off, possibly with a fresh new angle to the story. Till then, fans are going to have to surrender to this disheartening truth.

