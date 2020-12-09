‘The Voice’ is one of the most famous singing reality shows that has introduced nothing but pure talent to the world since its inception on April 26, 2011. With its latest edition, season 19, NBC’s hit series is proving what it claims to achieve: training professional and amateur vocalists to prepare them for grand stages. Carter Rubin is an extremely talented contestant who participated in the show and got selected on the basis of his singing skills. In addition to making his coach, Gwen Stefani, break down with his performance of “Rainbow Connection” from ‘The Muppets,’ Carter also made sure it was a technically impressive rendition. Receiving much appreciation for such a controlled voice, he is unanimously a phenomenal singer. His inspiring story enticed us to dig for more information about him and here is everything we found out!

Carter Rubin: Age and Background

Born on October 11, 2005, Carter Rubin is a 15-year-old professional singer who belongs from Shoreham located in Suffolk County, New York. Already an international star, he is currently pursuing his education from the Shoreham-Wading River High School along with building his career in the music industry. His school expressed its wholehearted support for SWR sophomore by updating on its official website, “a very active singer and has appeared in many concerts as a member of our school choirs and in our dramatic productions.”

Carter has been a fan-favorite since he auditioned back in July with a stunning performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” He was 14 at the time he shot the battle round against another ‘The Voice’ alum Larriah Jackson, 15. He won the round and turned a year older shortly after, not that the two are connected!

Carter Rubin: Family

It is almost impossible for a teenager to reach the level of success that Carter Rubin has achieved in his teenage without the consistent support of the family. Undoubtedly, his parents, David and Alonna Rubin, have stood by his rock solid since the day he potential to be a singer. His mother is the founder and president of the autism advocacy group Families in Arms. The motivating factor for Alonna to run the nonprofit public charity is her first son and Carter’s four years older brother, Jack, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2.

At quite a young age, Carter has imbibed the responsibility to support noble causes and is often seen with his parents trying to do his bit for the same. The Team Gwen prodigy grew up in a musically-charged family and his focal inspiration is his maternal grandfather, Ric Mango. The Valley Stream-raised grandpa is a former singer renowned for performing at local venues like the Westbury Music Fair and the summer concert series in Long Beach. He was also famous as a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans but his participation is not listed on the band’s website.

Carter Rubin: Singing Career

Carter Rubin possesses a voice quality that has either been passed down to him or is the product of years of practice. At the age of 7, he started on the journey to becoming a professional singer and it looks like he has already reached his goal, having received international recognition after appearing on ‘The Voice.’ But during the initial days, Carter and his brother Jack used to perform on concerts solely to raise awareness for autism and those struggling with other forms of mental and developmental incapacity. Carter’s early exposure to singing platforms was to perform in musical, community events, and on local radio stations.

thank you to my family, my friends, my supporters, the voters, of course @gwenstefani and everyone else who has followed my journey on this show. whatever happens tonight, i feel like a winner. that being said, tune in to NBC tonight at 8/7c! #TheVoice #VoiceLives #TeamGwen pic.twitter.com/RBoRwL349b — Carter Rubin (@carterjrubin) December 1, 2020

Carter’s blind audition performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” won the hearts of judges and made Gwen Stefani and John Legend both turn their heads (and seats) to witness who sang so phenomenally. He has continued to amaze the audience as well as the coaches with back to back original renditions of songs like “Hero” by Mariah Carey and “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. After his singing the latter, Kelly Clarkson could not restrain herself from saying that, “I thought my makeup artist was gonna have to come out here and fix everything that’s happening to me right now. Considering the amount of talent Carter has, it would not be far-fetched to claim that he is meant for even greater success in his future.

