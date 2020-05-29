With ‘Central Park’, we welcome a new music-loving family in town! The animated comedy is created by the masterminds behind the ingenious ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and as described by Rolling Stone, it is a ‘cartoon with a song in its heart’. Headlined by voice acting talents such as Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, and Kristen Bell, among others, the first season of the show made its grand double-episode debut this Friday. Now, if you have already marathoned the first two parts, read on to know everything about the next episode.

Central Park Episode 3 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 3 is slated to release on June 5, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. The upcoming part is titled ‘Hat Luncheon’. New episodes will drop every Friday and the 13-episode first season will wrap up on August 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 3 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 1 & 2 Recap

The premiere episodes introduce us to the Tillermans, a fam that resides in New York City’s Central Park. And the first two parts do a wonderful job of setting the stage for the rest of the season. While young kids can enjoy the beautiful musical numbers, grown-ups can draw humor from the clever jabs at corporate greed and real estate scams. We also have a glimpse of the racism and class divides that plague huge metropolis like NYC.

Molly and Cole Tillerman are studying in high school and they deal with the ups and downs of navigating their teen years. While Molly is dying for a boy’s attention, Cole badly wants a pet. Meanwhile, parents Owen and Paige tackle issues like governmental corruption and corporate malfeasance. Owen works as the park’s lead caretaker and Paige is a reporter. The story starts off with a Trumpian hotel heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, announcing that she wants to take over Central Park. She expresses her ambitions of building condos in the area. Hearing this, the Tillermans decide to join hands to save their home.

Apart from the Tillermans, there are additional characters who are introduced in the premiere as well. They include Bitsy’s bitter assistant Helen and the park’s troubadour Birdie. As the plot advances bit by bit, Paige gets a lead on Bitsy’s scheme. How that unfolds, we will only come to know in the next episodes. As far as the storyline goes, which is infectiously embedded with some of the best toe-tapping numbers, we are sure that ‘Central Park’ is here to stay in the long-term.

