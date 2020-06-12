Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy, ‘Central Park’ is a fantastic animated series, owing to the fact that it has taken up a simple storyline and uplifted it with colorful characters and beautiful songs. It is about a park manager named Owen, his journalist wife Paige, and their two kids Molly and Cole. However, their peaceful life is interrupted after the arrival of Bitsy Brandenham, an evil hotel heiress who wants to replace the eponymous park with condominiums. And she comes up with various schemes to fulfill her intentions. This week, we see her trying to sabotage the park’s garbage system. But is she successful? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

Central Park Episode 5 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 5 is slated to release on June 19, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. It is called ‘Dog Spray Afternoon’. The first season consists of a total of 13 episodes.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 5 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode is titled ‘Garbage Ballet’. Birdie gives a detailed explanation of the working behind Central Park’s garbage collection system. However, Bitsy seeks to sabotage the mechanism. She coerces the mayor into announcing that the collectors are working at full capacity. Hence, they will no longer collect waste from the park. As a result, the once green area is now packed with trash. Bitsy hopes that this will eventually cause the park to close down.

At home, Paige falls sick and gets hallucinations where she sees rats everywhere. Cole gets scared that Paige might end up killing the rodents and hence, pretends to become ill as well. But he actually falls sick and is able to prevent the upcoming rat slaying. At school, everyone comes to know about Molly’s disastrous kiss with Brendan. However, her identity is still under wraps and her friend Hazel understands the issue and asks Molly to forget about Brendan.

Molly remembers that she has his phone and the duo erases all her numerous texts from it. Owen, on the other hand, comes up with the brilliant idea of making a “trash train”. He discovers the scheme and outlines a system via which the garbage would be delivered to the collectors instead. Meanwhile, Bitsy gives a task to her employees. She challenges them to enter room 723 in her hotel, which is apparently haunted. As she herself visits the room to shun the claims, she senses the presence of her dead father.

