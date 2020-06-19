One of the interesting characters in Apple’s musical animation show, ‘Central Park’, is its narrator Birdie (Josh Gad). The knowledgeable Birdie, however, sticks to one strict rule — he never breaks the fourth wall. But episode 5 sees a major change in this regard. So what is it? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

Central Park Episode 6 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 6 is slated to release on June 26, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. It is called ‘Rival Busker’. The first season consists of a total of 10 episodes and will wrap up with its finale on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 6 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode is titled ‘Dog Spray Afternoon’ and it follows Bitsy as she cooks up another scheme to sabotage Central Park. She hires a tagger named Shart who creates graffiti on the walls of the park — with an aim to ruin its reputation and defame it before the public. Birdie explains the whole situation before the audience and tells how he, as the narrator, cannot offer vital information to the characters.

Of course, after seeing the damage, Owen is frustrated and unnerved. Molly says that she will accompany him in finding out the culprit. On the other hand, Bitsy asks Helen to take Shampagne out for a walk, who meets Cole on the way. Helen allows Cole to walk Shampagne as she is infuriated by the attention that he gets from Bitsy. Meanwhile, Paige unravels that someone is illegally buying buildings at a cheap rate. But she cannot trace the buyer. This is when Birdie comes in. He reveals that Bitsy is the mastermind behind the whole scheme. He also claims that he came across this bit of information while overhearing some people talking in the park.

Owen, Molly, and the park employees are finally able to trace Shart. In another turn of events, Helen thinks that Bitsy will leave all her fortune to Shampagne. So she tries to kill him. But at the exact moment when disaster is about to strike, she is overcome with guilt and ends up saving both Cole and Shampagne from the incoming traffic. Owen, Molly, Cole, and Paige team up and catch Shart in the midst of his act. Bitsy is infuriated. Meanwhile, since Birdie had broken the rule, we see another narrator, Griffin, joining the show.

