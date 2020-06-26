Last week, we saw the narrator of ‘Central Park’, Birdie, being replaced by Griffin since he dared to break the fourth wall — in order to help out one of the characters. Although he was not supposed to do that, it seems, sometimes there can be exceptions. You can find out more about Birdie’s fate in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

Central Park Episode 7 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 7 is slated to release on July 3, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. It is called ‘Squirrel, Interrupted’. The first season consists of a total of 10 episodes and will wrap up with its finale on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 7 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 6 Recap

After Birdie breaks the rules of not crossing the fourth wall in last week’s episode, Griffin takes over the duties of the new narrator. He explains how narrators are not supposed to interfere with the storyline or to give an opinion to the characters. He clarifies why Birdie cannot narrate the tale anymore as he passed on important information to Paige in episode 5.

The park sets up an owl cam for a nest that is scheduled to go live at night. Owen and Cole are excited about the outcome but Paige decides to carry on her duties of reporting on Bitsy. She goes ahead and books a room in Bitsy’s hotel while Molly says that she wants to tag along. Owen and Cole, seeing that the baby owls are in distress, immediately go to help them. But as fate could have it, the duo ends up getting stuck on the tree instead.

Meanwhile, Bitsy uncovers that one of her investors named Dmitry is planning a wedding for his daughter Anya and needs a spot at her hotel. But in the midst of the event, Anya suddenly vanishes. In the middle of the narration, Griffin warns Birdie once more to not meddle in the affairs of the characters. Molly finds Anya while Paige gets news of the ongoing ceremony.

Anya reveals that she is against the wedding since she does not support her dad’s mob connections. But Molly and Paige convince her. Anya reveals that Dmitry is Bitsy’s aide in all her evil deeds. Birdie again ignores the rules, as well as, Griffin’s advice, and goes on to help out Owen and Cole. Birdie explains that narrators should also be guardian angels. In a surprise turn of events, Birdie is given back his original position.

