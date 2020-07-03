This week, in ‘Central Park’, we get to see some emotional family moments. However, there are some surprise reveals as well. For instance, Paige discovers that Molly is a good chess player. On the other hand, Brendan, who is Molly’s crush, is unraveled to be Bitsy’s relative. Well, we will come to the exact details of episode 7 later in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

Central Park Episode 8 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 8 is slated to release on July 10, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. It is called ‘Hot Oven’. The first season consists of a total of 10 episodes and will wrap up with its finale on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 8 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 7 Recap

Cole is highly excited that the next day, Central Park will be organizing the much-awaited “Sqavenger” Hunt, based on his favorite book series The Squirrel Quarrels, penned by Kelleth Vanbeaceler. He wants to celebrate. The following day, Owen agrees to take him to partake in the event. Meanwhile, Paige decides to spend some quality, alone time with her daughter. Molly and Paige get together for a game of chess while Owen and Cole head for the scavenger hunt. Molly is extremely good at the game and Owen faces issues in the game since he is unable to understand the complex plotlines of the book.

On the other hand, Bitsy arrives in her family reunion in spite of hating each one of her family members. She also expresses her open disdain for her brother. She reveals before the fam that she plans on buying Central Park. The only person who seems to show interest over the announcement is Bitsy’s nephew Brendan. Paige grows closer to her mum and expresses her excitement in having her as her chess partner. But Owen is concerned that he is messing up his relationship with his son. So, he decides to concentrate more so that Cole and Enrique can win the scavenger hunt –since the winning team will get a chance to dine with the author of the book. Molly loses a game of chess with a professional player and Paige worries if her daughter will be interested in playing anymore after this. But Molly does not mind the loss and this makes Paige happy.

Read More: Best Movie Musicals on Netflix