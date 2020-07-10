Loren Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ is a Broadway-style animated musical that explores the concept of unity in a community within Manhattan’s beloved, eponymous park. The Apple TV+ series has spanned eight remarkable episodes to date and we have seen its characters navigating family dynamics while attempting to save the park from the evil, wealthy heiress Bitsy. In this week’s episode, the fam makes an important discovery regarding Bitsy’s true intentions. Well, we will come to the exact details of episode 8 later in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

Central Park Episode 9 Release Date

‘Central Park’ Episode 9 is slated to release on July 17, 2020, at 3 am ET or Apple TV+. It is called ‘Live It Up Tonight’. The first season consists of a total of 10 episodes and will wrap up with its finale on July 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Central Park Episode 9 Online?

Sadly, it is highly unlikely that we will get ‘Central Park’ on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. Live-streaming options are also limited. ‘Central Park’ airs exclusively only on Apple TV+. So the only way out is to subscribe to the platform. On a good note, Apple TV+ gives a seven-day free trial. You can watch shows on the service through the Apple TV+ app or Roku. Once the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ can be accessed via desktops, Apple TV, smartphones, or computers.

Central Park Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, we see Molly and Brendan who have rekindled their romance and are privately communicating with each other about their mutual love. The rest of the family supports her relationship with Brendan, and Cole even tells her to invite him for dinner. But Molly is reluctant — for two reasons. She knows about her mother Paige’s constant probing nature and is sure that once Brendan arrives, she will not stop with her questions. On the other hand, Owen is notoriously infamous for his epic pizza fails.

Back at Bitsy’s house, Shampagne pees on her bed and she calls dog expert Augustus to guide her. He informs Helen that once the dog starts biting, it means that he is a TOSGANO. So Helen thinks of a scheme to chuck out Shampagne. But she miserably fails once again. Meanwhile, Bitsy is still firm on her plan of putting Central Park out of business. She writes an article about how the place is a dump yard. Owen and Paige read the piece and are offended.

Molly finally agrees to bring Brendan over to her house and this is when she finds out his real name — Brandenham. She tries to conceal the truth from her fam. Owen goes out with Birdie and together they get home the perfect pizza. But as luck could have it, he drops it. But on a good note, the pizza tastes quite delicious. Paige is able to coerce Brendan into revealing his identity and he reveals that Bitsy wants to buy the park. In spite of the new bit of information, Owen and Paige support Molly and Brendan’s relationship — and the episode ends with the two kissing each other.

