TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ has been giving us the intense and explosive relationships of international couples ever since its inception in 2014. Whether its related to cultural clashes, or distrust, or cheating scandals, or family issues, every single couple has its ups and downs in the series. But, season four’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno were one couple whose turbulent relationship made them the most memorable.

Every week, it seemed like they were facing a new drama, and either Chantel, Pedro, or their respective family members were losing it at one another over claims of conspiracy. So, by no surprise, they became famous. And we’re here to take you on a trip down memory lane and update you as to where this couple is today.

Chantel and Pedro: 90 Day Fiance Journey

Unlike most of the couples who are featured in this series, Chantel and Pedro did not meet online. In fact, their first introduction was via a Spanish teacher while Chantel was on a trip to the Dominican Republic, Pedro’s home country. Sparks immediately flew between them and they formed a relationship. Their connection was one that neither of them could deny, so Chantel frequently visited him to keep their love alive. And on one such trip, Pedro surprised her and proposed.

For the longest time, understanding each other’s cultural backgrounds was the toughest challenge that the couple was facing, but they never knew that that would somehow end up being the least of their worries. Chantel knew that her family would be skeptical and would not accept Pedro if she told them the truth, so she manipulated it and said that Pedro was coming to America on a student travel visa instead of a K-1 visa. But, the plan backfired, and Pedro was accused of going after the green-card anyway. Chatel’s family made their doubts about Pedro very clear, but she defended her love and they eventually got married in America.

Their story, though, was far from being over. The couple wanted to get married in the Dominican Republic as well, so they all packed up their bags and went there. Although the trip started smoothly, things took a turn for the worse when Chantel and Pedro’s family couldn’t find common ground about anything. Explosive fights between them all kept breaking out. Pedro’s family’s standard of living had visibly improved, but they still expected him to send them money. And Chantel’s family was understandably upset about it because she and her husband lived a very somber life in America.

Chantel’s parents were so worried about her daughter and skeptical of her husband that they even went as far as to hire a private investigator. But, when even he turned up with nothing, they drafted a prenup and allowed them to get married. Finally, after a hoard of obstacles and disrespectful incidences, Chantel and Pedro were able to tie the knot.

Are Chantel and Pedro Still Together in 2020?

Chantel and Pedro managed to overcome hindrances that we could only dream of, but it made their relationship stronger for the better. So, yes, they are still together and blissfully married. Living in Chantel’s home town, Atlanta, Georgia, the couple is thriving in their relationship. There have been other issues and Chantel’s family still remains apprehensive, which we obviously saw on ‘The Family Chantel‘ show, but Chantel and Pedro are happy together and that’s all that matters.

Recently, the couple was even featured in the 90 Day spin-off series ’90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined,’ where they showed us a glimpse of their everyday married life in Georgia amongst the COVID-19 global pandemic. And we saw them working through all their struggles and be actively involved in their relationship.

The strangest thing about them, though, is that even though they reveal their dirty laundry on television, they keep relatively quiet about each other on their respective social media platforms. But, hey, to each their own. All we know is that they still seem very much in love with each other.

