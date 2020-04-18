The CW’s fantasy drama, ‘Charmed’ is reaching the end of its second outing. Unlike its first season, which had 22 episodes, season 2 will end after 19 episodes. And this week, in its pre-finale installment, we saw the show teasing the end of an eventful storyline. The sisters learn more about their dark, complicated past. In fact, the penultimate episode slows down a bit — focusing more on the character development of its protagonists. It is emotional and delves into mental issues as well.

That being said, we will come to the major reveals from episode 18 in our recap section. But before we move forward, let’s get ready for the much-awaited finale. Read on to know all the details about ‘Charmed’ season 2 episode 19.

Charmed Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Charmed’ Season 2 Episode 19 is set to release on May 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT & 7 pm CT on The CW. It is titled ‘Unsafe Space’. Coincidentally, its first episode was called ‘Safe Space’. So, that raises a lot of questions. What can the episode be about? Read on!

Charmed Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers

The CW describes episode 19 as follows: “In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship.”

The makers have promised that the last episode for the season will give a befitting end to some long-hanging story arcs. You can also check out its promo below to get a better idea:

Where to Stream Charmed Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch the finale by tuning in to The CW at the above time slot. All the released episodes are additionally available on The CW official website and on The CW’s App. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch the show on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes. For cord-cutters, live-streaming platforms include Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Charmed Season 2 Episode 18 Recap

In episode 18, the sisters try their best to make Harry realize his true identity but he still thinks that he is Jimmy. All he keeps saying is “a forty stone parasite” and the siblings cannot figure out the meaning behind the phrase. In order to keep him inside, the sisters put a spell on him while Maggie learns that Mel had been speaking to their dad. Suddenly, Maggie loses consciousness. Later, when she recovers, she tells that she felt like her arms were on fire. On the other hand, while making a potion for Harry, Macy falls on the floor, unconscious. She has transported herself to another realm.

Mel and Ray reach Brazil to trace the ‘forty stones’. They discover that the words refer to an abandoned power plant — which might be housing the faction. In another scene, Maggie is worried about her panic attacks and Ray reveals that she used to have them even as a child. Uncovering yet another secret about her past, Maggie is infuriated and in her anger, she unleashes uncontrollable magical power.

Later, Ray, Mel, and Maggie reach the plant and get locked inside. But they are able to escape before the arrival of Julian. Jordan cuts a chip out of Harry’s neck. While Harry comes back to his senses, Macy also wakes up. Ray tells Maggie that he loves her no matter what — she is his child even if she isn’t his biological daughter. Macy meets Harry and they have a happy reunion.

