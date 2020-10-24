‘Christmas Chateau’ is part of Hallmark’s Christmas movie lineup that inspires one to get back in touch with what they love. Margot (Merritt Patterson), a world-renowned pianist, comes back home to Chateau Neuhaus to celebrate Christmas. She unexpectedly bumps into her ex-boyfriend and former fellow musician, Jackson (Luke Macfarlane), who encourages her to lead the Christmas Concert. Surrounded by music and working together make them both wonder if they have another chance to be together.

What is special about the film is the music as the lead characters are classical musicians- Margot, a pianist, and Jackson, a cellist. Directed by Michael Robinson, it promises a feeling of warmth and a musical Christmas.

Chateau Christmas Filming Locations

‘Chateau Christmas’ is a big, wintery Christmas treat, as we can see in the trailer of the film. If you are wondering where one can find this Winter Wonderland, we are here!

Whistler, British Columbia

‘Chateau Christmas’ was filmed in just one location, considering the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is the town of Whistler in British Columbia, Canada. Whistler is about 87 miles north of Vancouver and is famous for its ski resorts, winter sports as well as hiking and mountain biking in the summer. It also hosted a few events during the Winter Olympics in 2010. Every year Whistler is visited by millions of tourists, mostly families that are looking to celebrate a perfect Christmas and New Year. A large part of the ‘Chateau Christmas’ was filmed at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, which is a luxury resort located at 4599 Chateau Boulevard. During filming, standard protocols were followed regarding health in light of the ongoing pandemic. Most of the actors in the film are Canadian and finished a two-week quarantine before they started filming.

Chateau Christmas Cast

Merritt Patterson plays the female lead Margot in ‘Chateau Christmas.’ She is best known for her lead role in ‘Ravenswood,’ a spin-off of ‘Pretty, Little Liars.’ Apart from this, she has also been featured in ‘The Royals’ as Ophelia Pryce. Her most successful run has been in the six Hallmark films she has done, including ‘Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New’ and ‘Forever in My Heart.’

Luke Macfarlane plays Jackson in ‘Chateau Christmas,’ who is a cellist. The interesting thing is that when the role was offered to him, Jackson’s character played the violin. Being a trained cellist himself, Jackson’s character was then made to play the cello instead. He is best known to play Scotty Wandell on the show ‘Brothers & Sisters’ and Agent D’avin Jaqobis in ‘Killjoys.’ He is also known to have worked in theatre projects and has appeared in nine Hallmark films before ‘Chateau Christmas.’

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix