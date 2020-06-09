‘My 600-lb Life’ on TLC recounts the journeys of morbidly obese people who go to Dr. Now in Texas for his guidance and help in losing weight. Under the famed doctor’s careful supervision, the participants stick to a diet plan and exercise routine, which helps them shed some pounds before being approved for surgery. Sometimes, losing weight gives them the confidence to turn their lives around, and it is certainly the case for Chay Guillory. So what is Chay up to now?

Chay Guillory’s My 600-lb Life Journey:

Chay was shown living with her grandparents, and hardly able to care for herself. When her grandmother passed away, Chay’s food addiction reached an all-time high. She nearly tipped the scales at 600 pounds by the time she went to Dr. Now. Chay felt that stress and confusion were factors in her obesity.

However, she has made steady progress towards losing weight. One of the most important steps was for Chay to try and uncover why she’s addicted to food. The ‘My 600-lb Life’ alum likes living with her uncle now and helps out with his kids.

Where is Chay Guillory Now?

Chay lives in New Iberia, Louisiana, now. The biggest change she’s brought about in her life is to identify as a woman. Chay currently goes by the name Lola and has asserted that the comfort she gains from Lola existing as a woman has kept her away from unhealthy eating habits. There is a good chance that Chay only overate because she was confused about her gender identity.

The weight loss is not the biggest news in her life. In July 2019, Chay got engaged. The entire affair has been very low key, and she merely posted a picture saying “I said yes.”

Her fiance, Patrick Mulvey, seems to be quite camera-shy and there aren’t many pictures of them together, apart from what Lola or Chay has uploaded. However, in February 2020, Chay informed on social media that she’s gotten married.

There is also a picture of Chay with her elusive husband, but Patrick has his back turned to the camera. Nonetheless, from the way the married couple has taken the photograph, it is clear that Chay loves Patrick very much.

Chay’s confidence seems to have increased ever since she started identifying as Lola, a woman. You can see her picture as the bride, where the ‘My 600-lb Life’ alum looks stunning.

Chay seems to spend quite a bit of time tending to plants as her more recent Instagram pictures show. Perhaps, this is how she’s spending her time during the coronavirus-related lockdown.

Lola or Chay also seems to enjoy cooking and has posted a picture of trying a hand at making Korean garlic bread.

There don’t seem to be many more updates about Chay’s weight loss journey, but she has determined the cause of her eating disorder and brought about changes in her life, accordingly. Now that she’s in a happy place, one might expect Chay to continue on her path of weight loss. Notably, her current location suggests that Chay isn’t part of Dr. Now’s weight loss program anymore, which is unsurprising as numerous participants prefer their own weight loss and maintenance schedules after finishing the stint with the famous doctor.

