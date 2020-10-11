‘Cheerleader Abduction’ is a made-for-TV thriller that is part of the “Fear The Cheer” series of Lifetime TV’s fall lineup. ‘Cheerleader Abduction’ pretty much gives away the premise of the movie in its title itself. At its heart, the film is about a mother and daughter’s love for each other and the extent to which each will go to keep the other safe and happy. ‘Cheerleader Abduction’ revolves around Olivia, a beautiful and popular high-schooler with a 4.0GPA, who is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. Olivia has a bright future ahead of her until it all goes to hell when she becomes pregnant. Olivia decides she cannot let anyone find out about her pregnancy because her mom, Trish, is running for governor and the scandal would ruin her mom’s gubernatorial campaign. Olivia turns to an underground adoption ring for help but that leads to her disappearance. When Trish finds out about her pregnant daughter’s abduction, she races against time to find and bring back Olivia and her grandchild.
Cheerleader Abduction Filming Location
‘Cheerleader Abduction’ was filmed in the Canadian province of Manitoba. ‘Cheerleader Abduction’ was one of the first movies to start production after the months of world-wide lock-downs and quarantine caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Here is where the movie was filmed majorly.
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Manitoba emerged as one of the safest places to shoot films after the pandemic hit, as evidenced by its super low number of COVID-positive cases. In early July 2020, Manitoba opened up film productions, starting small with documentaries and TV movies only, because the crew is smaller and therefore easier to handle (from a health and safety point of view) than feature film or TV show productions. Their strict social distancing guidelines and low COVID-positive cases must surely be the reason why Winnipeg was chosen for principal photography of the movie ‘Cheerleader Abduction’.
Cheerleader Abduction Cast
The cast of the film includes Kristen Harris (who plays Trish and has previously worked in Before Anything You Say) and Jerni Stewart (who plays Olivia and has previously worked in Burden of Truth).
