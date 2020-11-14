‘Chicago Fire’ rewarded fans with its latest, ninth iteration, which dropped on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. However, the wait was worth it. The intense premiere not only ends on a massive cliffhanger but also introduces a new paramedic to be Brett’s partner after replacing Foster. The duo handles their first case and encounters a dangerous drug addict. More on that later! Now, if you are done with the high-octane debut and wondering what lies in store in the second episode, we have you covered!

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 9 Episode 2 is slated to release on November 18, 2020, on NBC at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘That Kind of Heat’. In the episode, Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril in the midst of a critical mission. On the other hand, Casey and Brett explore unfamiliar territory. Severide dives deep into a certain memory for answers while Kidd uses his skills in solving a firehouse problem. Ritter puts himself in harm’s way as he attempts to answer a devastating call. You can watch the official week two promo for the entire ‘Chicago One’ franchise below:

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 1 Recap:

In episode 1, we meet a fresh recruit, paramedic Gianna. Boden believes that she has the right spirit to fit into the group. However, Gianna’s prowess gets tested in the first case itself when she and Brett are assigned an OD victim. The victim’s brother has a gun and he points it at the duo, saying: “If he dies, you die.” He follows the ambulance of the Chicago Fire team but they manage to shake him off. However, the sibling dies and both Gianna and Brett do not agree to take the ambulance out of service.

Brett returns home and finds her door open. She calls Casey but there is no one inside the apartment. Casey insists on staying for the night and the duo spends their time playing Heads Up. The next day, Gianna and Brett attend another call. On their way, the gun-carrying surviving brother rams their ambulance and pushes it over the side of the bridge. The pair crash lands on the pavement below. The episode ends here and the fate of Brett and Gianna will be unraveled in the upcoming part. Meanwhile, episode one also reveals that Foster is currently in medical school and is volunteering at a COVID ward.

