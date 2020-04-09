Chicago Med is all set to air its finale next week. Well, we had not expected the season to end this way but these are trying times. And all other titles from the Chicago Verse are ending earlier than expected — thanks to the global Corona outbreak. But we have no choice; we need to accept things as they are. Anyway, we are here to guide you through the concluding part that is geared up to air in the upcoming week. Read on to know everything about ‘Chicago Med’ season 5 episode 20.

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Chicago Med’ Season 5 Episode 20 is titled ‘A Needle in the Heart’. It will premiere on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST, just before the premiere of ‘Chicago Fire’ season 8 episode 20.

Here is what to expect from the upcoming episode as per the official synopsis: “Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past; Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child; Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.”

You can also check out its official promo below:

Where to Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20 Online?

Television nerds can catch the latest episodes of ‘Chicago Med’ immediately when they are released by tuning in to NBC at the above time slot with a cable subscription.

If you wish to resort to online viewing, you can watch the episodes on NBC’s official website. Other cable-free options include live-streaming the season on Fubo, DirectTV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are available on Hulu and on Amazon Prime Video (after purchase).

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 19 Recap:

Episode 19 starts off with Dr. Will Halstead getting ready in Dr. Hannah Asher’s house. They seem to be getting along pretty well together and they also admit that the last couple of days have been great. On the other hand, April Sexton and Dr. Crockett Marcel are going through some medical procedures when Dr. Ethan Choi walks in. Ethan is obviously furious to see them together.

Will attends to a patient who is 19 weeks pregnant and is diagnosed with stage-4 brain cancer. Will refers the case to Dr. Asher. Dr. Asher examines the woman and says that they may be able to save the baby after a risky procedure. The doctors are finally forced to take her for surgery much against the woman’s husband’s wishes. However, the to-be mother bleeds out to her death, causing Dr. Asher to storm out of the operation theater.

On the other hand, April comes home and is furious with Ethan. She confronts him and asks him why he had ended up hitting Crockett. Ethan explains that now April would think him to be the problem creator but things are not so easy for him. He tells her that it is their relationship, which has issues and he does not have what it takes to be April’s man. He picks up his packed bags and leaves the house, leaving behind April in tears.

