‘Chicago Med’ returned to our screens last week with the season 6 opener being all about how the team at The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is handling the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago. This week’s episode 2 sees one of the doctors get a big promotion and another one getting jealous over it. The COVID-19 ICU is still operating with a fast-multiplying number of patients. Natalie Manning stirs up trouble with cops when she stands up for a patient. There is a more detailed summary of episode 2 at the end of this article. Here is a preview of what to expect in the upcoming episode 3 of ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

Bad news, folks! ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6 is on a winter hiatus after just two episodes and will return with episode 3 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m CT on NBC.

Where to Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

TV buffs can catch the latest episodes of ‘Chicago Med’ as they air by simply tuning in to NBC at the above-mentioned time slot with a valid cable subscription. If you wish to watch the show online, you can stream the episodes on NBC’s official website. Cable-less options include live-streaming the season on Fubo, DirectTV, and YouTube TV. Additionally, people who are not all caught up with previous seasons can watch them on Hulu and on Amazon Prime Video (as VOD).

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

As of yet, there is no official synopsis provided by NBC for the upcoming episode. Possibly, we will see Ethan Choi come into his own as he takes better command of his new position as Chief of the Emergency Department. You can watch the promo for season 6 episode 3 below.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

Ethan Choi gets promoted as the Chief of the Emergency Department and Will cannot handle it. There is a clash between the two men as Will’s jealousy spills over and he questions Ethan’s capabilities until Sharon Goodwin tells Will exactly why he is not fit to run the ED. Natalie treats a pregnant prison inmate who has been classified as a “violent offender” but she insists that she is innocent. Natalie enlists the help of Sharon and Angela to deal with the patient, who they all suspect is telling the truth while the cops are lying. April chews out a resident doctor in the COVID ward where she is stationed and Choi has to smooth things over. Charles finds out that his ex-wife is moving to Arizona forever.

