The seventh outing of Chicago P.D will be wrapping up its current season next week. Yes, you heard that right. And no, this was not initially planned by the creators and hence, the finale might not even seem like one. NBC had to cut short the installment because of the global health crisis. But since episode 20 was not meant to serve as the conclusion, we cannot expect any huge cliffhangers either. But that does not mean the story does not have some interesting plot arcs. Well, read on to know more about Chicago P.D season 7 episode 20.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 Episode 20 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 7 Episode 20, titled ‘Silence of the Night’, will premiere on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, on NBC at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m CST.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Atwater goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring, but discovers an officer from his past is undercover in the same organization.”

Where to Watch Chicago P.D. Season 7 Episode 20 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Chicago P.D’ immediately when they are released by tuning in to NBC at the above time slot with a cable subscription.

If you wish to resort to online viewing, you can watch the episodes on NBC’s official website. Other options include live-streaming the season on Fubo TV, DirectTV, and YouTube TV.

Previous seasons are also available on Hulu. You can additionally buy seasons or episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 Episode 19 Recap:

In episode 19, Ruzek meets a barmaid named Sherri at a bar and when he leaves, he witnesses a woman being abducted by a man in a car. He attempts to follow the SUV but cannot catch up with the victim and ends up crashing his car to save some pedestrians. Voight reaches the scene and knows that Ruzek had been drinking and driving.

Burgess talks with Ruzek about the kidnapping and visits the bar to talk to Sherri. Meanwhile, Chavez scours through the social media profiles of all the women who had visited the bar the night before and in one of the women’s clips, he catches a glimpse of the kidnapped female. They find out that the victim is called Charlotte Hanslow, the 21 years old daughter of one of the richest men in Chicago.

Voight, Ruzek, and Burgess reach the Hanslow residence and inform the parents about the whole incident. Voight suspects the father and believes he might know something about it. The father admits that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of 2 million dollars and had asked him to keep the matter quiet.

After receiving another lead, Voight and team arrive at a building and see two dead men. When Voight shows the photo of the corpses to Hanslow, he gives a name – Gary Stevens, one of his ex-employees. Finally, the crew is able to find Gary and Charlotte, but Gary claims that all he wants is his son Dylan to be safe. He tells that Dylan is in Hanslow’s custody. Eventually, the cops are able to track down Dylan’s body — who was murdered by Hanslow as the two were in a relationship and Hanslow had wanted to hide this whole scandal.

