The premiere episode of ‘Chicago P.D’ season 8 witnesses the team facing immense stress — when they get at odds with the public and also with each other. ‘Fighting Ghosts’ attempts to address the subject of police reforms and sees Hank Voight arguing with the new Deputy Superintendent when the latter’s views hamper Intelligence’s case against a child murderer. Meanwhile, Kevin Atwater faces the wrath of the other officers when he denies withdrawing his charges against racial profiling. Well, for more details on the episode, you can check out our short recap at the end. But before that, let us dive into the release date and streaming options for the next episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 8 Episode 2 will premiere on November 18, 2020, on NBC at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m CST.

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘White Knuckle’. The story follows a case where the son of an influential former officer is accused of murder. Hank Voight faces pressure from Moore to charge the young man quickly. On the other hand, Kevin Atwater’s fight against the Blue Wall reaches a major roadblock when patrol officers stop responding to his team’s calls. You can additionally watch the official promo for week two of the entire ‘Chicago One’ franchise below:

Where to Watch Chicago P.D. Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Chicago P.D’ immediately when they are released by tuning in to NBC at the above time slot with a cable subscription. If you wish to resort to online viewing, you can watch the episodes on NBC’s official website. Other options include live-streaming the season on Fubo TV, DirectTV, and YouTube TV. Previous seasons are also available on Hulu. You can additionally buy seasons or episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Episode 1 Recap:

In episode 1, Atwater is terrified that Doyle’s cop supporters might be after him when he refuses to withdraw his testimony against racial profiling. Atwater and Ruzek even discover planted heroin in the former’s car. Ruzek promises that he will support his friend. Meanwhile, Voight attempts to send the offenders to trial — but faces difficulties when Atwater claims that the duo is not responsible for Blue Wall. Later, Atwater gets into an argument with Upton, who believes that the new Deputy Superindentant’s scrutiny of the department is disrespectful.

The Deputy Superintendent even warns Voight that he might lose his job if he continues running the PD in this manner. She refutes all his evidence and Voight is forced to restart working on the case — from scratch. The department additionally faces the wrath of the public who call them out for racism and discrimination. On the other hand, Voight decides to take matters into his own hands. He takes a gun and sits outside the killer’s home, but eventually, leaves the scene. The episode wraps up with Atwater being beaten up to a pulp right outside his house.

Read More: Where Is Chicago P.D. Filmed?