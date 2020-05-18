The 1997 biographical movie shines a light on the life, and tragic demise of the Queen of Tejano, Selena. While her fans were devastated to lose the talent, her family took her death especially hard. Among them, her husband, Chris Perez, stands out. Chris recalled that he couldn’t eat for two days after Selena’s murder and was losing sleep and weight rapidly, much to the concern of the family members.

Before we tell you how Chris is doing currently, let us briefly walk you through their romance and marriage. When Selena first met Chris, he was already a guitarist of some talent. Selena’s older brother recruited him to join Selena y Los Dinos, and Chris started dating the bandleader. Her father disapproved, and even fired Chris. However, the lovebirds eloped in 1993 and got married when Chris was in his twenties. Selena was killed three years after their marriage, on March 31st. It was especially hard on Chris because their anniversary was coming up on April 2nd. He turned to a life of drugs and alcohol and became secluded.

Where is Chris Perez Now?

A few years after Selena’s death, Perez moved out of Corpus Christi. In 1998, he met and married Vanessa Villanueva. However, the couple ended up divorcing in 2008 despite Vanessa’s attempts to make the marriage work. Reportedly, Chris was too hung up over Selena. Nonetheless, Chris and Vanessa have two children together, Cassie and Noah. The former is around 21 years old, and the latter is 15. Check out a picture of Chris with baby Noah below.

While Chris tried to move past Selena’s death earlier, it is something he embraces now. He struggles to keep her memory alive at all times. He is also diligent in posting tributes to his first and possible greatest love, commemorating the time they spent together. Check out a picture of the two posted on the eve of what would have been a marriage anniversary.

In 2012, he released a book called “To Selena, With Love,” detailing the couple’s love story and struggles. When Selena received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, posthumously in 2017, Chris was present. However, he expressed in 2019 to The Houston Chronicle that he was not made to feel very welcome by the late singer’s family. Check out his picture at the event.

Apart from focusing on his music, Perez is branching out as a businessman. In the 1997 movie, there’s a scene where Selena and Perez are on a pizza date, and the latter pours hot sauce all over his portions. The endearing sequence has convinced Chris to launch his hot sauce line called Perez Pepper Sauce. Check out a picture before the first meeting with a buyer.

Most recently, in February 2020, it was announced that a concert would be held at Alamodome as a tribute to Selena. Chris was supposed to be in attendance. The show, which was slated to take place on May 9, 2020, has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the meanwhile, Chris and his band continue to make music during the quarantine for their fans. Check out the post below.

It is clear that Chris still loves Selena very much and tries to keep her memories alive, with the help of fans. At the same time, he’s focusing on his music and his children.

