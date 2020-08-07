Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ showcases the drama between the individuals at The Oppenheim Group- where elite real estate brokers work hard to sell some of the most luxurious properties in Los Angeles to affluent buyers. The business is glorious, but it is also cutthroat. And, when that gets combined with personal divides in between the female brokers, well, it’s the perfect recipe for a reality series.

One of the main features in it is Chrishell Stause, whose entry into the group kickstarted the whole series in the first place. But, in Season 3, especially towards the end, the entire focus was on her personal life and her divorce with the ‘This Is Us‘ star, Justin Hartley. So, let’s take a look into their relationship, shall we?

Chrishell and Justin: Selling Sunset Journey

Chrishell and Justin are both extremely well-known personalities, so it’s no surprise that their relationship ended up getting a lot of attention from the public as well. Plus, when you add the fact that they had both been in an unsuccessful public relationship before, the scrutiny gets higher. Justin was married to his ‘Passions’ co-star Lindsey Korman – with whom he has a daughter – and Chrishell had been engaged to the ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison. And, unfortunately, both these relationships ended in heartbreak.

It was back in 2013 that Chrishell and Justin first met and decided to give love another chance. They found themselves going to a concert for their first date and ended up talking almost all night long. As she said on ‘Selling Sunset,’ she knew she had found the person she’d marry. “The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him,’” Chrishell told People. And, the feeling was definitely mutual. In the same interview, Justin revealed, “I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

Four years later, on the anniversary of their first official meeting, on October 28, 2017, Chrishell Stause became Chrishell Hartley. In an elegant, intimate, and private ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch, the couple said their vows and tied the knot. Chrishell stepped up to become not just a wife but a step-mother as well. She had decided to give Justin’s daughter, Isabella, the affection and love she deserved. Together, the family started building a life in the Valley and it seemed like nothing could ever tear them apart. But, alas, that wasn’t the case.

Are Chrishell and Justin Still Together?

In November of 2019, Justin Hartley, after a fight with Chrishell, shocked everyone by filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Chrishell didn’t even know about it, not until he texted her to inform that he had already filed. In half an hour, the news officially broke and it was everywhere. The couple had acknowledged that they were having issues – arguments and fights – but they had never officially called it quits, so the filing seemed out of the blue. Chrishell was blindsided by the person she called the love of her life and her best friend. Some sources suggest that his rise to fame was a cause, but neither Justin nor Chrishell have completely opened up to discuss exactly why their marriage crumbled apart.

A month after Justin had filed, in December 2019, Chrishell decided to take matters into her own hands and filed for the dissolution of their marriage. She moved to the Hills to get away from the place she once called home, and has since been focused on herself and her career. She still works as a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, but, in April, she also signed with United Talent Agency, meaning that she has big plans to step back into Hollywood and acting. And, if her recent guest appearance on ‘Days of Our Lives’ is any clue, it seems like she’s already well on her way.

Justin seems to be focused on his professional career as well. Although the global pandemic has caused problems within the industry – with productions being halted – it seems as if he is still acting and pursuing other roles. He is determined to work hard and do whatever it takes to provide a good life for his daughter. Since Justin is quite private, we don’t know much about his personal life, but rumors do claim that he is currently dating Sofia Pernas, an actress who he met for the first time on the set of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ back in 2015. We just hope that Chrishell, too, can find the peace and happiness that she desires, and soon. (Feature Image Credit: Chrishell Stause / Netflix / Selling Sunset)

Read More: Are Heather and Tarek Still Together?