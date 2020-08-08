Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ just released its third season, and with it, it gave us a deep insight into Chrishell’s painful divorce from the ‘This Is Us‘ star, Justin Hartley. As soon as the fifth episode ended with a gossip session in The Oppenheim Group’s office being interrupted with a TMZ alert telling the world of the filing of her divorce, the focus was mostly on Chrishell. The realtor told Mary Fitzgerald that she was “blindsided” by the love of her life and “best friend,” and that she herself found out about it via a text message, just 45 minutes before the world did.

The actor had filed for divorce from his wife after just two years of marriage, back in November 2019. And, unfortunately, not much about their separation is known – apart from the fact that Justin cited irreconcilable differences on the papers and claimed July 8 to be the date of their break-up. Chrishell, and the world, implied that the reason for it was Justin’s fame, but alas, they are all allegations at this point. As Justin has since moved on to be with Sofia Pernas, another actress, of course, we’re all curious to know about Chrishell and her relationship status. So, here’s what we know.

Is Chrishell Stause Dating Anyone?

Although Chrishell seems to be single right now, she does look like she is happy with where she is – to be focusing on her own personal growth and career. In the series, she did say that she had changed her plans to be with Justin and to be there for him and his family, so it’s great to see that she isn’t regretting any of her choices and is trying to move on with whatever she has left. Plus, recently, she also revealed that she is open to get back into the dating scene, even if it’s with someone who is from the industry.

This year, on July 8, when Chrishell’s episode of ‘RealiTea With Derek Z’ came out, she admitted, without any hesitation whatsoever, that Brad Pitt would be her dream date. “It’s so cliché,” she said. “But, it’s a cliché for a reason.”

In another interview, with Access, in May, Chrishell briefly talked about her dating life and hinted that her Instagram is blowing up with possible suitors. “Instagram DMs seem to be a popular thing that I didn’t know about because I was apart from it for so long, so I was like wow that’s a fun fact that I’m learning now,” she said. Even so, based on her feed of the same and the fact that we’ve all been stuck inside our homes for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t seem like Chrishell is currently involved with anyone. At least, not seriously.

But, the fact that she said that she’s trying “to stay positive” means that she is determined to live her life to the best of her abilities, with or without a romantic entanglement in her life. “I try to focus on moving forward and I don’t want to be stuck with things that happened in the past,” she had told Access. We genuinely do hope the best for her.

