‘Selling Sunset’ has given us an inside looking into the lives of the employees of one of the hottest real estate agencies: The Oppenheim Group. Not only does the firm have the listings of some of the most glamorous and gorgeous properties in Los Angeles, but it also has some of the most glamorous employees. The strong women who make up for the cast of the series try to balance their professional lives and personal relationships while taking us along for the ride.

One such cast member is Chrishell Stause. The actress and realtor quickly became the focal point of the series because of her turbulent dynamics with her colleagues, as well as her relationship with her husband, actor, Justin Hartley. Although her husband or their relationship isn’t seen in the series, he remains a constant topic of conversation. So, if you’re here wondering about who he is and what he does, keep on scrolling.

Who Is Chrishell Stause’s Husband?

Born January 29, 1977, Justin Scott Hartley is a famous American actor. Like Chrishell, the Illinois native has always been interested in acting and entertaining; therefore, when he went to university, he majored in not only history but in theater as well. He started his career in 2002 when he played Fox Crane on the NBC soap opera ‘Passions,’ following which he never stopped being a part of the industry.

He went on to become a cast member of ‘Smallville,’ after which he got prominent roles in television shows like ‘Emily Owens, M.D.,’ ‘Revenge,’ ‘Mistress,’ and ‘The Young and The Restless.’ Justin has even appeared in several movies such as ‘Red Canyon,’ ‘Spring Breakdown,’ ‘A Way with Murder,’ ‘Another Time,’ ‘A Bad Moms Christmas,’ and ‘Little,’ amongst many others. Most importantly, though, Justin Hartley is the cast member of the hit NBC drama ‘This Is Us‘ and has been ever since its premiere in 2016.

Apart from an actor, Justin is also a writer, director, and producer. He has been credited with co-writing an episode called “Sacrifice” and directing an episode called “Dominion” of ‘Smallville’ during his time on the series. And he is the executive producer of his 2018 movie ‘Another Time’ which stars Chrishell Stause as well.

During his time on ‘Passions,’ he met Lindsay Korman, his co-star, who later went on to become his wife. The couple had started dating in 2003 and had tied the knot in 2004. While they were married, they welcomed a daughter together by the name of Isabella Justice, but unfortunately, they couldn’t make their marriage work and got divorced in 2012. It was only after this that Justin met Chrishell, and their romance blossomed.

Justin Hartley Net Worth 2020

‘This Is Us’ has been a significant contributor to Justin’s overall wealth. While he was previously earning $125,000 per episode from it, as of 2018, his income increased and became $250,000 per episode. Therefore, after combining all his earnings from this series, all his other work in the industry, and his assets, Justin Hartley’s net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be close to $10 million.

