Terrina Chrishell Stause is an American writer, actress, and television personality. She has been a part of the industry since 2005 but has only recently become a household name by being a cast member of the Netflix original series ‘Selling Sunset.’ Because we have seen her trying to navigate her professional life and personal relationships on the series since early 2019, its only natural for us to be intrigued about where she is now, right? So keep scrolling to know all the details!

Who Is Chrishell Stause?

The story behind her unique name is from the day of her birth itself, July 21, 1981. Her mother was in labor at a Shell station in Draffenville, Kentucky, and Chris was the attending who was present there and had called for help. Thus, the name “Chrishell” originated. Ever since she was little, she was interested in becoming an actress and entertainer. Therefore, after she graduated high school, she enrolled at Murray State University to pursue a Bachelor’s in Arts degree in Theater. She graduated with her degree in 2003.

Going by her middle name, Chrishell got her big break in 2005 when she landed the role of Amanda Dillon in the ABC soap opera ‘All My Children.’ Following this, she kept getting more and more opportunities, and her acting career took off. She became a part of shows like ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Youthful Daze,’ ‘Mistress,’ and ‘The Young and The Restless.’ And even had the opportunity to act in movies such as ‘The Crimson Mask,’ its sequel, ‘Another Time,’ and ‘Eve of Abduction.’

When it comes to her personal life, Chrishell has been in a couple of public relationships throughout her time in the public eye. In 2006, after a while of being together, Chrishell had gotten engaged to the ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison, but in 2007, after just a few months, the couple called it quits without having walked down the aisle. After this, on October 28, 2017, after four years of being together, she got married to the ‘This Is Us‘ actor Justin Hartley in an intimate and elegant wedding.

Where Is Chrishell Stause Now?

Because as an actress, she had a bit of downtime in her life, Chrishell was looking to be productive and started getting interested in properties as an investment. This subsequently led to her realize that she had a genuine passion for real estate, and therefore, she became a licensed realtor so as to help buyers and sellers in the market find their perfect match. In 2018, she joined The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage built and run by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and to this date, she still works there as a successful realtor.

As an employee of The Oppenheim Group, Chrishell is even a cast member of ‘Selling Sunset,’ a reality series that focuses on the fierce women who are the employees of the organization. She has been a part of the show since its premiere in 2019 and is one of the main cast members. Apart from her work here, Chrishell was also recently signed by United Talent Agency, so it seems like we might see her again soon in some big projects, making her mark in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, in late 2019, Justin Hartley blindsided her and filed for a divorce, resulting in the couple’s separation. In December of the same year, Chrishell filed for the dissolution of their marriage. Although the reason for their marriage breaking apart is unknown, it looks like Chrishell is trying to make the best of her situation by putting all her energies into her career and future.

