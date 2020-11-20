And they are back — one of America’s favorite families, the Chrisleys! The eighth season of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ had gone on a mid-season hiatus after airing its 10th episode on September 3, 2020. It then returned with its 11th episode, ‘Faye’s Pig Adventure’ on November 12, 2020 — which follows Todd as he decides to bring down the neighborhood drug dealer while Faye takes up the truffle business. The 12th episode that dropped this week revolves around Father’s Day. More on that later. Let’s now check out the details of the show’s next part.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 13 is slated to premiere on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ PT and 9 pm CT on USA Network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 13 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ releases one episode every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Mrs. Doubt Hire’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the USA Network: “Todd and Julie hire a nanny; Faye and Grayson bet on baseball games together.” You can also check out its sneak peek here.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 12 Recap:

In the second part premiere from season 8, we had seen Nanny Faye as she enlists the help of Chase while shopping for a truffle pig. She tells her grandson: “Chase, did you know that pigs were an expert at sniffing out truffles?” Of course, Chase is not aware of this piece of news. But he is eager to learn about Nanny’s new business tryst. In a confessional, Faye adds: “I did some research and, with the right pig, we can beat the competition and laugh all the way to bank.” Now, Chase is a bit skeptical of his grandmother’s plan and thinks that her idea is crazy! To this, Faye replies: “I don’t pay you to think.” But as per Chase, she does not pay him a penny!

The team then scours for the perfect truffle-hunting pig who seems to like watermelons and hence, must be good at hunting truffles. When Chase asks Faye how she knows this, she says: “I’m a pig whisperer.” Chase does not agree. However, while Faye is extremely good with the animals, Chase, not so much. He even calls a goat a donkey.

In the 12th episode called, ‘We Be Jammin’, the kids gear up to plan the perfect Father’s Day surprise for their dad, Todd Chrisley. On the other hand, Faye decides to teach Grayson the art of making jam.

