The latest episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 is called ‘Mrs. Doubt Hire’. Aptly titled, the episode follows Todd and Julie as they hire a nanny and soon realize their folly. On the other hand, Faye and Grayson bet on baseball games together. More on that later. Let’s now check out the details of the show’s next part.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 14 is slated to premiere on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ PT and 9 pm CT on USA Network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ releases one episode every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The show is also streaming on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Build a Baby’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the USA Network: “Todd is way too involved in both Savannah’s decision to freeze her eggs and Chloe’s school project.”

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 13 Recap:

The new episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ sees the entry of a new member in the Chrisley household, Mrs. Michelle. When Julie decides to perfect her recipes, one of her friends offers her the option to do a trial in a test kitchen. This means the matriarch needs to cut some slack on her motherly duties. She discusses the proposition with Todd who encourages her to go ahead. He adds that he will take care of the kids if required. However, after her first day at work, Julie returns and sees that the kitchen is in a mess. Even the kids have not had their food. So, she gears up to search for house help. Todd expects a hot nanny and together, the couple welcomes Mrs. Michelle to their home.

Things go smooth at the start, as expected. But when Julie notes that the kids are now able to function on their own, without her, she gets a bit concerned. The children show up at the kitchen and are totally gushing over their new nanny. Later, Julie sees Todd, Grayson, Chase and Chloe, and her mother-in-law, Nanna Faye, playing charades with Michelle. Things become intolerable for Julie when Chloe insists that Michelle put her to bed instead of her mom.

One day, when Michelle rearranges the kitchen without Julie’s knowledge, she loses her temper. But later, she realizes that she had been overreacting because of her insecurities. Todd calms her down, saying: “The kids are always going to need you because you raised them to be needy. That’s the cross you have to bear.” Finally, Julie decides to keep the new nanny. But she thinks of adjusting her work schedule so that she is not away for too long.

Read More: Is Chrisley Knows Best Real or Scripted?