The latest episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 is called ‘Build a Baby’. Aptly titled, the episode follows Todd who is concerned and obsessed with Savannah’s decision to freeze her eggs. What is more? He offers his help with giving her insightful info on the topic and makes a horrifying announcement instead! His suggestion leaves his daughter shocked, not to mention, speechless! On the other hand, the family patriarch also needs to focus on Chloe’s school project. More on that later. Let us now check out the details of the show’s next part.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 15 is slated to premiere on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ PT and 9 pm CT on USA Network.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ releases one episode every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The show is also streaming on Peacock TV.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is interestingly called ‘Chrisley Knows Best’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the USA Network: “Chase is uncomfortable when Todd hires Elliott as an assistant and Faye crusades against critters.”

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 14 Recap:

Savannah Chrisley, in episode 14, tells her dad, Todd Chrisley that she wants to freeze her eggs. Todd informs her that he has started research on the topic and has gathered some valuable info. When Savannah turns her attention to her dad, he makes a shocking revelation: “I can create another me.”

Of course, his daughter is horrified and Julie Chrisley even points out that he has lost his mind. If you did not know about Savannah’s journey, the reality star has been struggling with endometriosis. She believes that if she freezes her eggs, she can become a mom at an older age with ease. Savannah is extremely busy with her brand and does not know what can be an ideal time to welcome a baby. Therefore, this seems to be the perfect option.

On the other hand, Chloe is dealing with her school project, which includes distributing outfits like hats. When Savannah says she is unable to put anything on her head, Todd replies, “you’re going to do whatever she tells you.” When Chloe picks up a jug of beer, Savannah points out that it is for Nanny. Nanny Faye quips in: “I’m the drunk Nanny.”

