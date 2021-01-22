The latest episode of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 is called ‘Grays of Thunder’. Aptly titled, the episode follows Todd who tries to help Grayson build a soap box derby car. On the other hand, a new wig changes Faye’s outlook on life. More on that later. Let us now check out the details of the show’s next part.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 18 is slated to premiere on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ PT and 9 pm CT on USA Network.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 17 Recap

The wilderness is not for everyone and at least, not for Chase Chrisley and Nanny Faye. The duo does not like anything outdoorsy but yet they accompany Savannah Chrisley for a hike. The two meet Savannah in the woods. Nanny Faye has got the right headgear and she has even filled her bags with donuts. She tells her granddaughter: “They were so good! We started out with getting you one but we ate it.” Eventually, the trio enters the woods. In a confessional, Savannah says: “I know you think I’m boring but just wait, this hike that I have planned for us is so fun.” She wants her granny and brother to appreciate the outdoors more since they are more indoors people.

Chase replies back: “So let me get this straight, you want us to change who we are to accommodate you?. Strike one.” As the trek progresses, Chase regrets his choice of eating three bear claws. We also see Nanny Faye checking out trees and bushes for snakes by poking them with sticks. Chase asks his granny: “Nanny, what do you think, you with a stick’s gonna stop it?” She replies, “Oh yes, I will!” Eventually, Nanny pauses in the midst of the hike and explains: “I really don’t know if I really like being out here in the woods with all these rattlers.” Savannah tries to convince Nanny but the latter is adamant. Chase even looks up on his phone and says that the area is infested with rattlesnakes. Nanny Faye states: “Savannah, this is not really what I want to do in life. This sucks. This sucks so damn bad.” So Savannah goes deeper into the woods, Chase and Faye retreat.

