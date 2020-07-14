‘Chrisley Knows Best’ finally made a comeback with its brand-new, eighth outing on July 9, 2020. And after watching it, we realized that the issues in this fam are neverending! While Savannah announces that she wishes to halt her wedding plans with Nic, Todd is displeased with his daughter’s decision. Grayson wants to be treated as an adult and Chloe has started using tricks to manipulate Todd. On the other hand, Todd is jealous of Julie’s new badminton coach and Nanny Faye embarks on the search for romance! Yes, the premiere episode has already given us a taste of what to expect in the coming weeks. For some additional details, read on!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 8 Episode 2 is slated to release on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 9|8C, on USA Network. The upcoming episode is titled “Badminton to the Bone.” We have a short two-liner official synopsis of the next part: “Todd is jealous of Julie’s badminton instructor. Grayson sneaks out to go to an unsupervised party.”

Where to Stream Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

New episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ will drop every Thursday night at the aforementioned time slot. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on its official website. If you don’t have an active cable id, you can resort to the multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 1 Recap:

In the premiere episode, we see Savannah getting a haircut, which is not approved by Todd. He is displeased that she had decided to chop off so much of her hair. Todd is more upset when Savannah informs him that she cannot accompany him to shop for bridesmaid dresses for her wedding. On a surprising note, Savannah reveals before Chase that she and Nic have arrived on common grounds to call off their nuptials. She explains that following a long-distance relationship for so many months, she and Nic are having compatibility issues after moving in together.

Eventually, Savannah informs Todd of the developments. He is visibly upset as he had been pretty excited about the event. Savannah believes that the plan to hold a wedding was too rushed and Todd, after listening to his daughter, accepts her decision. Even Julie helps in convincing Tood after she reminds him of his first failed marriage. On the other hand, Faye is jealous that everyone else in the family has a new luxe vehicle. She demands one as well but Todd denies as he believes that her current car is fine. To compel Faye to appreciate what she already has, Todd takes away her current vehicle and replaces it with an old one. Faye obviously does not like the swapped car and steals Todd’s vehicle. When she tells her son that she misses her current car, he promises to return it to her.

