In a time of much chaos in the world, ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 has been putting a smile on the face of the audiences. So far, we have seen Savannah informing everyone in her family that she and her NHL player boyfriend Nic Kerdiles have called off the wedding. She has also chopped off her lustrous mane and now sports a biker chic look. Nanny Faye and her sister Frances go on a double date with men they meet at a speed-dating event.

Todd helps his grand-daughter Chloe with roller skating. In the latest episode, Julie’s father and mother visit the Chrisleys and guess who gets uncomfortable and snaps? Right. Todd! Check out the recap to refresh your memories. In case you are looking for the details of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 5, we have got you covered.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 5 is slated to release on August 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Wrong Side of 40.’ In the episode, Julie might get a makeover on her 40th birthday to get her to feel youthful again. Meanwhile, Todd might get annoyed with Nanny’s proximity to a man with whom she shares a CB radio relationship.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

New episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ will drop every Thursday night at the aforementioned time slot. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to the multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 4 Recap:

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 4 is titled ‘Bother-in-law.’

The episode features some heated drama as Todd and his father-in-law butt heads over deciding the menu for Todd’s wife Julie’s birthday celebration. When the two men sit at the restaurant to map out a plan for the party, Julie’s father Harvey expresses his desire to have a barbecue at home, while Todd wants to take the family out for dinner at an exquisite restaurant. He also adds that Julie shouldn’t be working on her birthday. Harvey replies, “She wouldn’t have to cook. I’d take care of it.”

Chase is seated in the center, subjected to the drama that is unfolding before his eyes. Todd stops his father-in-law when he offers to cook a meal for his daughter. The Chrisley patriarch says that he is against the idea of having the guests cook dinner while all they should be doing is enjoying the day. Their argument takes a weird turn when Todd argues that he knows Julie better than Harvey. The two men place a bet on which food Julie will prefer, Harvey’s home-cooked barbecue or the restaurant food.

Ultimately, Nanny Faye talks to Todd and convinces him to let Harvey take charge of the party. Todd agrees and in the end, the family sits at the dinner table and enjoys the barbecue spread prepared by their home chef, Harvey. Elsewhere, Todd surprises everyone by wearing a J-Lo inspired nightdress with his face all over the shirt and the pajamas, prompting Nanny to call him “Peeping Todd.” She later gifts her great-granddaughter, Chloe, a cellphone.

Read More: Is Chrisley Knows Best Real or Scripted?