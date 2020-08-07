The eighth season of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ has been consistently producing fun-filled episodes, showcasing the shenanigans of the multimillionaire real estate developer, Todd Chrisley, and his family comprising mother Faye, wife Julie, daughter Savannah, granddaughter Chloe, and sons Chase and Grayson. So far in season 8, we have seen Savannah announce to her family that she and her fiance Nic Kerdiles have decided to call off the wedding. Nanny Faye and her sister Frances enjoy a double date with her son Todd and Chase spying on them.

Todd teaches Chloe how to roller skate for her friend’s party. Todd and Julie’s father butt heads while planning a birthday party for Julie. However, Todd gives up at the behest of his mother. In the latest episode, Todd gets irked upon learning that his mother uses a CB radio to talk to a man. Also, Julie gets a makeover. Head to the recap section, to know more about the episode. In case you are wondering: what can happen in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 6? We have got you covered.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 6 is slated to release on August 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET on USA Network.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Lice, Lice Baby.’ In the episode, Nanny Faye might express her desire to sing. She might even go ahead and join an acapella group. We can expect Todd to freak out upon learning that Chloe has been exposed to lice. He might do everything he can to protect Chloe from lice.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 6 Online?

New episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ will drop every Thursday night at the aforementioned time slot. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to the multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 5 Recap:

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 5 is titled ‘Wrong Side of 40.’

In the episode, Michael Todd Chrisley’s wife Julie Chrisley gears up for her 40th birthday by getting a makeover at a high-end salon. If we are being completely honest, neither Julie nor Nanny Faye needs any touch-up on their appearance, for the two ladies are radiant and glowing as it is. Julie is probably the most giving member of the Chrisley clan. From raising Chase, Savannah, and Grayson together to facing a federal grand jury on charges of tax evasion, she has been Todd’s rock and has always stood beside him. Of course, he goes out of his way to make Julie feel like the queen she is as she enters her 40s.

While looking for a dress at a bridal wear showroom, Todd tells Julie that he feels like he has missed his calling and if not for a real estate developer, he would have been a great wedding planner. Julie keeps him grounded by saying, “You would be the only wedding planner, in the history of wedding planners, who is more high-maintenance than the bride.” Well, she knows it. For the birthday dinner date, Todd dons a glitzy and starry jacket, while his wife wears a sequined glittery dress. Elsewhere in the episode, Nanny flaunts her CB radio relationship to her grandkids Savannah and Chase, while Todd, as usual, gets uncomfortable.

