The eighth season of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is garnering a lot of love and support from the audiences, despite the tumultuous real-life development in the lives of the Brentwood natives. Before we get to the details of the upcoming episode, let’s take a look at some real-life updates. In case you aren’t aware, Chrisley recently recovered from the coronavirus and he took to his Instagram to share a picture, wherein he looks quite young and fresh.

Naturally, the comment section was packed with haters. Ultimately, Todd revealed the secret, writing, “Well, thank God for laser, Botox, and prayer.” Appreciate the honesty, Todd. In the latest episode, Todd finds a device that could make him live forever. Curious to know what can go down in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 9? Let’s find out!

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 9 is slated to release on August 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET on USA Network. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Let’s Talk About Sex, Grayson.’ In the episode, we can expect Grayson to act all weird, forcing Julie to get worried about him. On the other hand, Nanny might find herself in the middle of a pyramid scheme.

Where to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

New episodes of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ will drop every Thursday night at the aforementioned time slot. To catch up on the episodes, simply subscribe to the USA Network with the help of a cable subscription. Otherwise, you can also watch the series online on USA Network’s official website. If you don’t have an active cable subscription, you can resort to the multiple live-streaming platforms. Some of the popular services are Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 Episode 8 Recap:

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 8 episode 8 is titled ‘Everlasting Todd.’

We all know Todd loves pampering himself with various new and advanced beauty treatments. In the episode, Todd gets his hands on a hyperbaric chamber and gives a demonstration to his mother Faye and son Chase. A hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, AKA HBOT, helps a person to breathe almost pure oxygen as it releases air pressure that is up to three times than the normal pressure. As the oxygen spreads to all parts of the body and mind, it helps the individual to relax and also reduces the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, damaged and sagging skin.

Todd explains the benefits and the procedure to Nanny Faye and Chase and adds that he is planning to get one for himself, pretty soon. With Chase’s help, he gets inside the chamber and as the treatment starts, he says, “I can already feel my life extending.” Chase is super skeptical of the procedure, while Nanny Faye tells him, “Leave him alone. He’ll come back beautiful.” Elsewhere, the family celebrates Chloe’s seventh birthday by throwing her a private party. Chloe gets elated when she receives a pet as a birthday gift, something she has always wanted.

