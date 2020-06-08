Since its inception in June 2006, ‘America’s Got Talent’ has kick-started the careers of various performers and has managed to remain among the top-rated reality shows on television for its entertaining and fascinating contestants who come from across the United States of America and abroad, to audition for the reality show. The expert judging panel gives the majority vote to determine the fate of the contestants.

The one who outlasts others is crowned the winner and gets a handsome cash prize. Season 15 features a new set of participants who believe they have got what it takes to win the show, and Christina Rae is one of them. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer!

Christina Rae: Where is She From?

Christina Rae hails from Nashville, the capital of Tennessee. She developed a passion for singing, right from her childhood. After all, she grew up in the capital of country music, which is home to the iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The vibrant music and entertainment scene gave Christina, the inspiration and encouragement she needed to explore various musical genres and finally pursue a career in music.

After graduating, Christina left Tennessee and moved to Georgia. She currently lives in Marietta, located northwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

Who is in Christina Rae’s Family?

Christina is a single mother to a 3-year-old son Jeremiah, also known as Royal. Her world revolves around Royal and she loves him with all her heart.

Christina’s mother has always stood beside her like a rock, whenever she suffered from the pressure of adversity in her life. Here’s a picture of the singer with both her gems!

The mother of one is close to her aunt Persephone. She is also connected to her grandparents who often visit her at her shows and events. Here’s a picture of Christina and her grandmother at one of the venues where Christina was performing her show.

Christina’s father is no more in her life, but she has a supportive grandfather she looks up to. She shared a picture of the two on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Most girls are daddys girl!!!! Well I’m #GRANDADDYSGIRL and he is my #MCM!!!!”

Christina Rae’s Songs

Christina is a Grammy Award-nominated singer who is a popular name in the field of music, especially in Georgia. You can often find her lending her vocal powers to Al Smith’s Midtown Atlanta Jam Session at Apache Café.

In May 2020, Christina dropped her new single ‘Unconditional.’ Earlier in February, she also won ‘Amateur Night at the Apollo’ for her beautiful cover of ‘In the Air Tonight.’

Her first official job was at the CMA Fest, where she was asked to be the background singer for the renowned country music artist and actor, Trace Adkins. From March 29, 2019, to November 2, 2019, Christina toured across New York and some other cities for her baroque burlesque tour based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The show received acclaim for its talented artists, costumes, opera-esque feel, and of course Christina’s breath-taking performance.

Before entering the musical scene, Christina underwent a tonsillectomy, which threatened her entire career. To get to the root of why it would result in her losing her singing abilities, she studied Biology at Tennessee State University. Fortunately, nothing of that sort happened and her career prospered. Apart from singing, Christina is also a great dancer and has got moves that could kill.

On the educational front, she received training as a classical singer, actor, and dancer from the age of 7 until the age of 23 at Salama Urban Ministries. She then went on to pursue classical music and African dance at Nashville School of the Arts. In Fisk University, she was a part of the Fisk Orchesis Dance Company, comprising Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Christina Rae Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

Lately, Christina’s life is being fuelled by just one motto: “I am a Queen, and I have to leave a legacy for my prince.” There’s no one as strong and determined as a mother on a mission to secure the future of a child. With so many singers into the mix, it will be interesting to see whether Christina Rae manages to beat them all to emerge as the winner. Christina’s vocal range complements her fierce personality. She is confident and not afraid to take risks, and this can help her to gain momentum on the show.

