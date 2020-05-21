Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is the perfect blend of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ and ‘Million Dollar Listing‘ thanks to the group of fierce and catty women who are the employees of Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, California. Even though they’re supposed to be on the same team, their competitiveness and powerful nature tends to spill into their relationship with each other.

Christine Quinn is the most glamorous of all the women in the firm and is also the most direct. Not beating around the bush and saying whatever comes to her mind, she can sometimes come off as bitchy, but she never shies away from admitting to who she is or what she has said and done. This has made her one of the most controversial characters on the series, not only because she always seems to be at the center of the drama, but also because her one-on-one conversation with her friends, makes us think her tough-girl exterior is just a guard.

In the second season of the series, we got to see Christine in a relationship and be protective and loyal to not just her friends, but towards him as well. The way the dynamics quickly changed between the group has left us wondering more and more about her relationship. So, read on to know all the details!

Christine and Christian: Selling Sunset Journey

Christine met Christian for the first time as her client. Looking to buy a high-end and stylish home in the city, Christine’s specialty, Christian, by chance, found her, and in her, he found love. Their relationship moved quickly. Within just months of dating, Christian had bought her dream home for them to live in and start a life together, following which the couple went on to travel the world together.

During their vacation, on Valentine’s Day, Christian even proposed to his girlfriend, and they became happily engaged. Christine had been engaged thrice already, and because she’s Catholic and doesn’t believe in divorce, she broke it off each time before she walked down the aisle, sure that those relationships wouldn’t work out.

While Christine is bold, strong and speaks her mind freely, Christian seems to be on the quieter side, a person who thinks before he acts and has to plan his every move. On paper, their relationship creates a perfect balance; when needed, Christian could calm his love down by being level headed, and Christine could always stand up for him and by him. And hey, we’ve already got to see a glimpse of the latter on the series.

The only question that still remains is whether or not the happy couple were able to make it down the aisle. Curious to know to answer? We have it!

Are Christine and Christian Married?

Yes, they are! The real estate agent got married to Christian Richard in her own style. They tied the knot in a completely over-the-top, gothic Winter Wonderland themed ceremony on December 15, 2019, in a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles. Seventy-five of their friends and family members, including her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars, attended the wedding.

“We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever,” Christine revealed to People.

Christine, never one to conform to social expectations, or limit the way she expresses herself from her clothes, wore black on her wedding day. She had gotten two custom made black gowns, one for the ceremony and one for the reception, for her big day. “I’ve always enjoyed being bold, different, and trendsetting,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I’m so happy that my dream came true.”

Now, the couple is blissfully married and building a life together. And according to Christine, they are looking forward to traveling more together, and are doing everything in their power to ensure that their partner is continuously evolving so as to become the best version of themselves.

Read More: Are Vicki and Steve From RHOC Still Together?