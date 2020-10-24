It’s that time of the year again when Lifetime Network bombards audiences with really great festive movies, all designed to make you feel good and mushy inside. One of the festive films in Lifetime’s 2020 lineup is ‘Christmas Unwrapped’, directed by Bosede Williams. ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ follows the story of cynical journalist Charity Jones as she learns the true meaning of Christmas and finds love along the way.

When Charity is assigned the biggest holiday season story by her editor, she is determined to do a good job and prove herself. She is tasked with profiling Erik Gallagher, the handsome bachelor who runs a charity that provides gifts to the needy every Christmas. The biggest mystery that no reporter yet has been able to crack is where Erik gets the money to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of Christmas presents for the townsfolk. When Charity asks about the funding, Erik claims that Santa Claus himself provides it all. While investigating further into the story, Charity discovers the real source of the money and decides to keep Erik’s secret. Her editor, though, has different ideas and publishes the whole story because the readers love a good scandal. With Erik’s feelings hurt and his trust broken, Charity has to do something drastic in order to save the day and bring back the Christmas cheer. Curious to know where the movie ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ is filmed and who is in the cast? We’ve got you covered!

Christmas Unwrapped Filming Location

Filming for ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ ended in March 2020, with the production wrapping up days before the pandemic lock-down began. Principal photography took place in Canada, in the Ontario province. Here are more details about where in Canada the film was shot.

Ottawa, Ontario

The capital city of Canada, Ottawa, served as the main filming location for ‘Christmas Unwrapped’. The most prominent and easily recognizable location in the film is the Sens Rink of Dreams, an outdoor ice skating rink located right outside City Hall in Ottawa.

Ottawa is actually famous as the filming location for a lot of Christmas themed movies and holiday films. Some of the other movies and TV shows that have been filmed in Ottawa are ‘Fatman’, ‘House at the End of the Street’, ‘Batman & Robin’, ‘Alien: Resurrection’, ‘ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House’, ‘ Fifteen’, and ‘You Can’t Do That on Television’.

Christmas Unwrapped Cast

The leading lady of ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ is Amber Stevens West who plays Charity Jones. We have previously seen Amber in ’22 Jump Street’ and ‘Happy Together’. Marco Grazzini, of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ and ‘Good Sam‘, plays the do-gooder Erik. Christmas movies hardly have a villainous character but if we had to pick one in this film, it would be the editor Janet Cohen, a role brought to life by Cheryl Ladd (known for the 1970s TV show ‘Charlie’s Angels’). Cherion Drakes (from ‘Major Crimes’) plays Charity’s friend and co-worker Tisha.

