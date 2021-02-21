‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death’ is the latest installment in Hallmark’s ‘Chronicle Mysteries’ series. Every episodic feature follows Alex McPherson, a true-crime podcast host, and Drew Godfrey, the editor of a local newspaper. The duo moves around, covering reports of local deaths and the reasons behind them. In ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death,’ Alex and Drew interestingly investigate a self-help retreat and the controversial life coach who oversees it. If you’re a big fan of the series and are looking for details about Alex and Drew’s latest endeavor, we are here to assist!

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death Filming Locations

‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death’ is set in the small Pennsylvania town of Harrington. But was it filmed there? The answer is no. The movie was shot in Vancouver, just like its previous installments. It was filmed around October 2020 amidst strict lockdown protocols, which must have been a challenge for the production team. Let’s dive into details.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The movie was filmed in Vancouver, in the middle of pandemic restrictions, as its foggy, wet weather took its grip. Fall is observed to be the rainiest month in the city, which might have caused minor shooting delays. But the filming turned out to be a special experience, as stated by actor Benjamin Ayres.

The entirety of the movie was shot in a retreat that was occupied by the crew throughout the filming period. Due to the lockdown, the place was unusually deserted, which allowed the team to spend all their days shooting within its confines.

‘Chronicle Mysteries’ have always preferred British Columbia for its soothing scenery and accommodating expanse. Other episodes in the line-up were also filmed there, without lockdown impositions that allowed extensive filming over different locations in the state. Actor Alison Sweeney posted multiple pictures on her Instagram that feature her charged up in enthusiasm regardless of the taxing weather conditions.

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death Cast

The cast of ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death’ features Alison Sweeney as Alexandra “Alex,” a podcast host who manages her hometown’s local newspaper, ‘Harrington Chronicle.’ Benjamin Ayres portrays Andrew “Drew” Godfrey, the editor-in-chief at ‘Harrington Chronicle’ who is also a single father. Lochlyn Munro plays Billy Garrett, the prolific life coach that runs a self-help retreat. Other cast members include Jayce Barreiro as Kurt Hardy, Ian Collins as Zack Warren, Richard Keats as Jack Carpenter, Rebecca Staab as Eileen Bruce, Alison Wandzura as Marianne Carpenter, and many more.

Is Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death’ is not based on a true story. But Alison Sweeney, the creator and executive producer of the series, credited her work to true crime podcasts that have inspired her to substantiate the series. The episodic feature follows Alex McPherson, who initially fell into podcasting as a measure to help someone find their missing child. This is how her character becomes a podcaster.

Sweeney talked about the origin of her scripts framing the series. She developed the material from scratch, which turned out to be a compilation of all the things she had heard and watched. She drew inspiration from true crime podcasts and the people who do it. As a result, Sweeney and the team always came up with their own cases for every episode.

Her knowledge about true crime came from a long period of relentless podcast listening and engaging with professionals who shared relevant insights. Besides that, her prep-work for the series also showed itself in other works such as ‘Real Crime Profile,’ where she appears as a guest and also ‘Moms and Murder.’ She even talked to Esther, the podcaster for ‘Once Upon a Crime,’ and interviewed Bob Ruff, the host of a podcast called ‘Truth and Justice.’ The rest of her takeaways came from her husband, who’s a police officer. The couple would have endless conversations about his cases.

Although ‘Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death’ does not feature real-life cases, it still makes for a good watch, especially if you are a true-crime fan. As for regular followers of Hallmark, it positively honors what people expect from the brand and maintains the universal appeal of its content, catering to all kinds of audiences.

