‘Clouds’ is based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a seventeen-year-old battling a rare form of bone cancer. Zach (Fin Argus) is a musician who enters his last year of school and finally gets to be with the girl of his dreams, Amy (Madison Iseman), only to find out that his cancer has spread, and he only has six months to live. The film takes showcases how Zach spends his last days by finally following his dream of releasing his music with his friend Sammy Brown (Sabrina Carpenter), which soon goes viral.

With time running out for Zach, he becomes increasingly aware of the pain he is anyway going to cause to the people he loves, no matter what he does. He figures the best way to bid farewell is through his music. Curious to know the filming locations of ‘Clouds?’ We have got you covered!

Clouds Filming Locations

The film’s director Justin Baldoni, was so inspired by Zach that he decided to take his story and share it with the world. This musical drama is set in the midwestern U.S. state of Minnesota. Let us take a look at where the film was actually shot!

Montreal, Quebec

The film was shot in Montreal, Quebec, specifically in parts of Baie-D’Urfe and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The shots for the school were filmed at Heritage Regional High School, which is a public secondary school in Saint Hubert. Here is a post from Justin Baloni from the school field!

Madison Iseman and Fin Argus had visited Zach’s home in Minnesota before they started filming and spent a lot of time in his room and the basement along with the set designers. The set was incredibly similar to Zach’s home, which really helped to tap into the required emotions. In fact, 70 of Zach’s friends and family flew to Montreal during filming, and the family even have a cameo appearance in the film.

In her interview with Access, Iseman said that real-life Amy and Sammy were actually present on set all the time, available for any queries, and were very open about their life to the actors. What was great about the on-screen relationship of Amy and Sammy is that they are very close friends in real life.

In conversation with Access, Fin Argus said that the family was very “generous,” especially with Zach’s things. Fin even wore some of his clothes; the crutches and the guitar were his too. An unfinished song from his journal that Argus ultimately completed, was included in the film as a song Zach writes for Amy. Check out the behind-the-scenes video by Justin Baldoni!

