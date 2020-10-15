‘Clouds’ is based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a seventeen-year-old battling a rare form of bone cancer. Zach (Fin Argus) is a musician who enters his last year of school and finally gets to be with the girl of his dreams, Amy (Madison Iseman), only to find out that his cancer has spread, and he only has six months to live. The film takes showcases how Zach spends his last days by finally following his dream of releasing his music with his friend Sammy Brown (Sabrina Carpenter), which soon goes viral.
With time running out for Zach, he becomes increasingly aware of the pain he is anyway going to cause to the people he loves, no matter what he does. He figures the best way to bid farewell is through his music. Curious to know the filming locations of ‘Clouds?’ We have got you covered!
View this post on Instagram
this has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life. this morning at 7 AM i cried tears of joy after wrapping what is surely one of the most special projects i’ve ever worked on. these past two months have been so difficult but i’ve had the best support system imaginable. i made so many new dear friendships and found a new passion for what i do. thank you so much to zach sobiech for introducing me to a new family, and for allowing me the opportunity to play you. you live on through all of us and i have a feeling you will be bringing even more people together through love for a long time yet. i love you justin, sabrina and madison. and all the other kind and talented people that have worked on this movie. every single one of you is special to me. i feel beyond lucky to have told this story with you all. and thank you to the sobiechs as well as sammy, amy, and mitch. you guys poured your heart and soul into us and displayed so much vulnerable love and i couldn’t be more grateful. this changed my life and i have a feeling it’s about to change a lot more people’s live too, soon. stay tuned my friends. #CloudsMovie coming to you soon… 💙☁️
Clouds Filming Locations
The film’s director Justin Baldoni, was so inspired by Zach that he decided to take his story and share it with the world. This musical drama is set in the midwestern U.S. state of Minnesota. Let us take a look at where the film was actually shot!
Montreal, Quebec
The film was shot in Montreal, Quebec, specifically in parts of Baie-D’Urfe and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The shots for the school were filmed at Heritage Regional High School, which is a public secondary school in Saint Hubert. Here is a post from Justin Baloni from the school field!
Madison Iseman and Fin Argus had visited Zach’s home in Minnesota before they started filming and spent a lot of time in his room and the basement along with the set designers. The set was incredibly similar to Zach’s home, which really helped to tap into the required emotions. In fact, 70 of Zach’s friends and family flew to Montreal during filming, and the family even have a cameo appearance in the film.
In her interview with Access, Iseman said that real-life Amy and Sammy were actually present on set all the time, available for any queries, and were very open about their life to the actors. What was great about the on-screen relationship of Amy and Sammy is that they are very close friends in real life.
In conversation with Access, Fin Argus said that the family was very “generous,” especially with Zach’s things. Fin even wore some of his clothes; the crutches and the guitar were his too. An unfinished song from his journal that Argus ultimately completed, was included in the film as a song Zach writes for Amy. Check out the behind-the-scenes video by Justin Baldoni!
View this post on Instagram
It takes years and years and years to get a movie off the ground. It takes thousands of people who take this film on as their own and make it a part of their lives. It takes moms and dads, brothers and sisters away from their kids and families for months at a time and in this particular case, with a daily reminder of how important it is to be spending their time with their families. It’s not easy. And while yes, we’re having a beautiful experience making this film… it’s really hard work. So I want to give a special shout out to the hundreds of people who are giving us their most valuable resource every day…their time! They are the ones helping us make this movie a reality and deserve all the credit. Every single job on a movie set is important and no job is more important than another. It truly takes a village and in this case a family to bring something this sensitive and powerful to the big screen. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping us tell Zach’s story. This is just the beginning. #day26 #cloudsmovie
Read More: Is Clouds Based on a True Story?